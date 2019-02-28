Takeaways from Rick Spielman’s NFL Combine media sessions

Minnesota Vikings general manager Rick Spielman talked with the Twin Cities media and at the podium at the NFL Combine on Wednesday. Here are several key points to take away from his comments…

Zimmer’s 2020 option

The Vikings did away with a storyline on Wednesday by announcing that head coach Mike Zimmer’s 2020 option in his contract has been picked up. Of course, the team did the same thing with Leslie Frazier before he was fired at the end of the 2013 season. Whether he’s on the first year of a long-term extension or has lame duck status, one thing that doesn’t change is the pressure on Zimmer to get the Vikings back to the playoffs. He’s a victim of his own success, in this sense. Going 13-3 set the expectation bar extremely high, as did signing Kirk Cousins to an $84 million contract. But we judge everything in sports on expectations and if the Vikings come short again next year, contract status might not matter.

Spielman quote:

“Ownership [has] given us the resources available to put the best team out there. I think you can feel the positive energy in the building with the new coaches coming in. And really look forward to what we have to do this offseason to improve our ball club. The other thing for you guys to note is we did exercise coach Zimmer’s option, so he will be through 2020….from our ownership through our entire organization, that we…believe in coach Zimmer and that he is the right head coach for us to lead us going forward.”

Scheme will impact Vikings decisions on O-line

As you might have heard, the Vikings hired Gary Kubiak in an advisory role this offseason. It appears that they will turn to a Shanahan stye offense that generally includes zone running scheme and play-action plays that play off of the zone runs. In order to execute this type of scheme properly, teams usually have quicker linemen. The reason the Vikings released Alex Boone before the 2018 season in favor of Nick Easton was that Easton was the better scheme fit. This could impact the Vikings’ draft strategy. They are likely to look for linemen who fit a different profile than if they ran a power scheme.

Spielman talked at length about the coaching staff making the grocery list and the front office finding the types of players who best fit the strategy going forward.

Spielman quote(s):

“From a schematic standpoint, it always goes hand-in-hand on let us know the traits you’re looking for at the positions and let us identify those traits on the players coming up in free agency and in the draft. Let’s hone in on those players and hopefully continue to select the good players. It always goes hand-in-hand from a schematic standpoint. Talking with coach Zim, coach Stefanski and Gary Kubiak as they put this offense together, what exactly are we looking for? I think we’ve got everybody on the same page over the last month just sitting in these meetings.”

“I think our staff from George Paton on down have an understanding of the traits – especially on the offensive line and what they’re going to be able to execute. I think when you’re drafting players, you want to draft players who have those traits. There may be players who are very good players but they may not fit in that scheme. So they could be a very high level player in another scheme but if you put them in a scheme where he can’t do what we’re going to ask him to do then he’s probably going to be a very mediocre player. It’s nothing on the player. It’s more just making sure everything is in alignment.”

Stefanski/Kubiak relationship

After three press conferences in the last two weeks, it doesn’t appear we will get a clear timeline and process on the decision to hire Kubiak. We also still have a vague idea of what Kubiak’s exact role will be, aside from the indication from both parties that he could have some gameday influence on plays but Stefanski will be the play caller.

Spielman quote:

“I know that Gary wanted to get back into coaching. I know one of the key points for him was coming to an organization that has a chance to win, that has a lot of pieces in places. I know how he feels about Kirk Cousins, but I also know how he feels about Kevin Stefanski. For him to take all of that experience, all of the success that he has had, and to groom a young [coach].”

Making Cousins better

In many of Spielman’s Wednesday comments, there seems to be an insinuation that the Shanahan/Kubiak offense is the right fit for Kirk Cousins. Of course, that would leave us to wonder why that wasn’t the style that they selected when picking John DeFilippo for the job last offseason. Yes, Cousins was signed after DeFilippo’s hiring, but they were clearly a clubhouse leader for Cousins’ services all along.

“I think going back to an offense that he is very familiar with and working under that Shanahan/Kubiak tree, and really him playing better but everybody has to play better. We all have to do better at our jobs. But him highlighting what he does well, but that’s any player – do the things that they do well and that’s what I talked about earlier is you have your schemes, but adjust some of the things in your schemes so you put your players in the best position to have enough success.”

Nick Easton’s status

After a solid 2017, Easton missed the entire 2018 season with a neck issue. According to the GM, he has been medically cleared to play. Despite being a free agent, he becomes an obvious option to come back and compete for an interior O-line job. Easton is a good scheme fit and is highly respected by his peers.

Spielman quote:

“He just went out to his doctor. He’ll be cleared.”

Everson Griffen’s status

With a cap hit of $11.7 million and cap savings over $10 million if he’s released, the Vikings will carefully be considering their options with Griffen. His sack production and QB pressures dipped significantly last year. He also dealt with an off-field issue that caused him to miss five games. At 31, it doesn’t make much sense for Griffen to return at that price. The Vikings could release him or try to restructure his contract. Naturally, Spielman did not get into details of the team’s thought process on the matter.

Spielman quote:

“It’s very difficult. Everson and the way he had the issue and the way he attacked the issue and the way he came back to our team, he’s been an integral part of our organization and sometimes you’ve got to take the football part out of it and recognize everything that he’s been through and how he had to do everything he had to to get back on the field. We are going to have to look at everything. We do that with pretty much every player.”

Barr/Richardson and the franchise tag

Zimmer has made it extremely clear he wants Barr back long term and it wouldn’t be a surprise if he wanted Richardson in the mix as well. However, both players’ price tags are going to be extremely difficult to match with only $7 million in cap space currently, according to OverTheCap.com.

Spielman quote:

“I know we’ll meet with their agents down here. We always, like every year, we’re going to meet with every one of our free agents that are coming up, we’ll meet with all their agents. It’s initial discussions, but it’s always just in general. ‘I want $150 million a year.’ ‘Well, we want to give you $1 million a year.’ So eventually the closer it gets to the free agency period and especially when we get into that negotiating window, that’s when you really start getting into meaningful negotiations.”

Evaluating QBs

The Vikings aren’t exactly in the market for a QB with Cousins set as the starter, but his future past the 2020 season is unclear and history has shown us that sitting top prospect quarterbacks for one or two years isn’t detrimental to their success. It’s unlikely that the Vikings would pick a QB in the first round. The door, however, is open for anything after that if a quality prospect drops. The Vikings’ GM went into detail about how the team looks at quarterbacks.

Spielman quote:

“I think as this sports science evolves, I think as we get more and more sophisticated in the psychological aspect of everything, because quarterbacks are maybe different than any other positions. There could be guys that physically can throw the ball better than anyone in this draft, could run faster than anyone in this draft, but I don’t know if those are the critical factors that they are. But you see a lot of quarterbacks that may not have been physically at the top of the list when they came out of here, but because of what’s in their mind, what’s in their heart, how they approach it makes a huge difference at that position and I think that’s what everybody is trying to put an answer on and those are a lot of times subjective things you’re trying to get to in an objective decision.”

Evaluating receivers

With a need to put weapons around Cousins, the Vikings are in play for a top receiver like DK Metcalf in the first round. The last time they selected a receiver at 18, things didn’t work out how they had hoped. Spielman went into great depth on the factors that go into scouting receivers.

Spielman quote:

“You have to look at the physical ability, but a lot of times these guys are coming in having played basketball on grass. They never get in a huddle. All they’re going to do – which I’m trying to tell my son [J.D.] right now down at Nebraska, ‘You can’t just go out there and run around and just beat a guy because you’re just physically gifted’ – technically, who is going to be covering you every week at this level, you’re going to have to learn the technique. These guys … you watch an NFL receiver and you see the distance between the DB and him at times and how open they are, you’re not going to be that open at this level. I think they have to adjust, just like a quarterback does with how tight the windows are, the technical part, because you may not have got jammed. I looked at a lot of receivers that have never really had to sit there and face a top corner that’s going to jam you off the line of scrimmage. That’s all new. I think that’s part of the process that he has to have the physical ability, but they also have to learn the technical part of the game, which is a big jump for some.”