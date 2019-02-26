The 25 names Vikings fans should know entering draft season

With the beginning of the NFL Combine, we start to look at the next wave of players who will hit the league in 2019. The Minnesota Vikings have a number of needs that they must address this offseason — some of which will be filled through the draft. Here are 25 players who could be available with the Vikings pick 18th who also fit their positional needs… (all player names are linked to NFL.com draft profiles)

1. OL — Dalton Risner, Kansas State

A versatile lineman who played right tackle and center. Raised his stock at the Senior Bowl and could end up in the first round.

2. DT — Ed Oliver, Houston

An explosive interior defensive lineman with high-end talent. Lack of size could cause him to slip into the Vikings’ area of the draft. Fits Vikings size profile at defensive tackle.

3. OT — Cody Ford, Oklahoma

Has impressive size and athletic ability. Could end up being moved from tackle to guard.

4. LB — Devin Bush, Michigan

An undersized linebacker with good instincts who could interest the Vikings if they elect not to franchise tag or re-sign Anthony Barr.

5. TE — TJ Hockenson, Iowa

A complete tight end with playmaking ability and toughness. Exactly the type who could compliment Kyle Rudolph.

6. OT — Jawaan Taylor, Florida

A dominant right tackle who be selected before the Vikings get a chance to pick him, though missing the Combine may hurt his draft stock.

7. DE — Montez Sweat, Miss. State

Has been compared to Danielle Hunter with his height, length and athleticism. Picked up 22.5 sacks over the last two years.

8. DT — Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Some mock drafters have Wilkins as one of the top picks, others aren’t as sold. Considered a high character player who can get after the passer.

9. OT — Greg Little, Mississippi

A legitimate left tackle prospect at 6-foot-6, 325-pounds. Very high ceiling due to size/athleticism combo but shortcomings in his game could allow him to be available at 18.

10. DT — Dre’Mont Jones, Ohio State

Jones had a breakout 2018, picking up 8.5 sacks for the Buckeyes. Might not have the ideal strength to be a top pick.

11. WR — DK Metcalf, Ole Miss

A freakish athlete who was averaging nearly 22 yards per reception before his season was cut short due to injury.

12. TE — Noah Fant, Iowa

Fant has the speed that the Vikings lack at the tight end position. Grabbed 69 passes over the last two seasons at Iowa, averaging around 14 yards per catch. Has the potential to turn into a big-play threat.

13. OT — Andre Dillard, Washington State

Four-year starter with high character and strong athletic traits. Washington State’s system could require him to play catch-up on NFL blocking schemes.

14. DT — Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame

The 6-foot-7 D-lineman has a very high ceiling and may have just begun to show his potential with 7.0 sacks.

15. C — Garrett Bradbury, NC State

A high IQ player with good athleticism. Stands out in pass protection. Former tight end.

16. TE — Irv Smith Jr., Alabama

Quality route runner and receiving tight end who made 44 catches for 710 yards for Alabama.

17. DT — Rashan Gray, Michigan

Explosive interior D-lineman with tons of potential, but only came away with 3.5 sacks last season.

18. OG — Chris Lindstrom, Boston College

A quick guard who might be a good fit for the Vikings’ zone running scheme.

19. S — Deionte Thompson, Alabama

An all-around safety with playmaking ability. Had two interceptions and six passes defended last year.

20. DE — Brian Burns, Florida State

Speedy edge rusher with 10.0 sacks in 2018. There are some who see him as an outside linebacker.

21. WR — Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

Ridiculous numbers with 75 catches for 1,318 yards. Has the ability to break the game open at any time.

22. S — Nasir Adderley, Deleware

Saw his stock rise at the Senior Bowl. Had four interceptions for Deleware this year.

23. WR — AJ Brown, Ole Miss

Put up 85 catches, 1,320 yards in his junior season. Slot receiver with size and strength.

24. DE — Jachai Polite, Florida

Breakout year resulted in 11.0 sacks. Explosive speed off the edge, but has some red flags.

25. WR — N’Keal Harry, Arizona State

More than 200 receptions over the last three years and 22 touchdowns for the 6-foot-4 receiver.

Honorable mention

WR, Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

WR, Riley Ridley, Georgia

WR, Emanuel Hall, Missouri

OL, Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

OL, Elqton Jenkins, Mississippi State

OL, Connor McGovern, Penn State

LB, Mack Wilson, Alabama

DE, Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

DE, Jaylon Ferguson, Louisana Tech

DL, LJ Collier, TCU