Vikings hire three assistant coaches

The Minnesota Vikings announced Friday that they have hired a special teams coordinator, offensive line coach/run-game coordinator and wide receivers coach.

Marwan Maalouf will replace Mike Priefer as the leader of the Vikings’ special teams. He has been in the NFL for 14 years, making stops as an assistant in Cleveland, Baltimore, Indianapolis and most recently Miami.

Rick Dennison takes over as offensive line coach and will also serve as run-game coordinator. He has been on three Super Bowl staffs with the Denver Broncos and most recently worked with Gary Kubiak in 2014 with the Baltimore Ravens. He was the O-line coach and run-game coordinator for the New York Jets last season.

Drew Petzing has been elevated from assistant quarterbacks coach to wide receivers coach, where he replaces Darrell Hazell. Petzing has been with the team for six seasons and spent two of those years as an assistant wide receivers coach.