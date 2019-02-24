Which potential cap casualties could interest the Vikings?

As we lead up to the opening of NFL free agency on March 13, teams around the NFL will be forced to make decide whether to franchise tag or re-sign their own free agents and whether they should release players whose salary cap hits have outweighed their production.

OverTheCap.com’s Jason Fitzgerald went through each position and dug into which players could be released for cap purposes. Here are the most interesting players on the list for the Minnesota Vikings:

DT, Malik Jackson, Jaguars

Last offseason the Vikings were able to score a deal with Sheldon Richardson, signing him to a one-year, $8 million contract in part because Richardson’s sack production was underwhelming with the Seattle Seahawks. Jackson could be this year’s version.

The Jaguars’ 29-year-old defensive tackle saw his sack total dip from 8.0 in 2017 to 3.5 last year, but his pressure rate remained the same. According to PFF, Jackson created a QB pressure once every 8.1 pass rush snaps last season, which was actually better than his 9.1 rate from 2018.

Jacksonville can save $11 million on the cap by releasing Jackson. If Richardson exits in free agency, the Vikings will be looking for a replacement every-down defensive tackle who can take advantage of one-on-one matchups inside.

DT, Gerald McCoy, Buccaneers

McCoy’s production as a pass rusher dipped in both sacks and pressures, which may cause the Bucs to move along from their Pro Bowler, who is set to carry a $13 million cap hit. There have been varying reports on whether the Bucs would actually move on, but McCoy will be highly coveted if he hits the market. Even if his sack production (6.0 sacks in each of the last two years) has gone down, his PFF grade against the run was the highest of his career.

The issue for the Vikings would be the price tag. McCoy’s resume is extremely impressive and might draw suitors in double digits. The Vikings aren’t in a spot to win too many bidding wars.

DE, Olivier Vernon, Giants

In 2016, Vernon signed a surprising $85 million contract. He hasn’t been a complete bust, picking up 22 sacks over his three years in New York, but the G-men may be looking to create some cap space with less than $30 million to spend and Vernon’s cap hit shooting to $19 million this year. The Giants would save $8 million by cutting him.

The Vikings could be interested if they decide to move on from Everson Griffen. Vernon is 28 years old and is coming off a season in which PFF rated him in the top 15 edge rushers. If they cut Griffen, the Vikings would create the space needed to pay another pass rusher.

DE, Justin Houston, Chiefs

While Dee Ford received much of the attention — rightfully so — in Kansas City, Houston had a solid 9.0-sack season with 48 pressures in 374 pass rush snaps. PFF rated Houston 12th among edge rushers. At 30, his health is a concern. The veteran rusher has only two seasons in which he played more than 1,000 snaps.

The Chiefs will save $14 million on the cap if they move on.

DE, Vinny Curry, Buccaneers

As a rotational pass rusher for the Eagles in 2017, Curry was terrific. He pressured the quarterback 62 times in just 455 pass rush snaps and registered a whopping 21 QB hits. While he had been effective in the part-time role for the Eagles for several years, 2017 was his runaway best. Clearly that drew the Bucs’ interest, but he was nowhere near as effective for Tampa Bay.

If the Vikings are looking for a rotational rusher, Curry might make sense. He will likely come at a discounted price.

DE, Robert Quinn, Dolphins

For a brief time, Quinn was one of the best pass rushers in the game with the St. Louis Rams. But his last two years with the Rams were less effective and he was traded to the Miami Dolphins. Quinn hasn’t put together a double-digit sack season since 2014, but there may still be some gas in the tank. He managed 6.5 sacks and 39 pressures in 367 snaps. The Dolphins will save $12.9 million by letting him go with zero dead cap money. He might not be the best replacement for Griffen, but Quinn could fit into a rotational role if he’s let go.

OT, Donald Penn, Raiders

For a three-year stretch in Oakland, Penn had a case for being a top five player at his position. Last year the Raiders attempted to move him to right tackle to make room for first-round pick Kolton Miller. The move was disastrous and Penn got hurt. He spent the vast majority of the year on IR.

At 36 years old, it’s tough to see Penn bouncing back to an elite level. It is possible, however, that he could provide average play at left tackle and allow Riley Reiff to move inside to guard if the Vikings were looking for a stop gap at the position.

OT, Jeremy Parnell, Jaguars

The veteran tackle was dinged up last year and missed the end of the season. In his previous years, the former Cowboy has been an above average player at his position. In 2016 and 2017, he allowed fewer than 30 QB pressures. The Jaguars are desperate to create cap space and may have to find a cheaper option than his $6 million hit.

TE, Vernon Davis, Washington

The 35-year-old tight end can still play. He caught 25 passes for an average of 14.7 yards per catch and registered a 112.4 QB rating when targeted. Davis acted as one of Kirk Cousins’ key weapons in 2016. If Washington moves on, the Vikings could be interested in adding him to the mix.

TE, Austin Seferian-Jenkins, Jaguars

Injuries kept Seferian-Jenkins off the field in 2018, but in 2017 he was solid for the Jets, grabbing 50 passes and scoring three touchdowns. The Vikings should be looking for low-risk, high-reward type options. With his injury history, the price might not be very high for Seferian-Jenkins.

WR, Travis Benjamin, Chargers

At one time, Benjamin was a dangerous playmaker. He caught 47 passes at 14.4 yards per catch in 2016. Last season he was rarely used for Philip Rivers and the Chargers, making just 15 catches. The Vikings are in need of a No. 3 receiver but don’t exactly have a big budget. If Benjamin is released, he could fit the bill.

DeSean Jackson, Buccaneers

If the Vikings are interested in dedicating more cap space to the position, Jackson could reunite with Cousins. He only caught 41 passes in 2018 but still gained 18.9 yards per catch. He is the premier deep threat in the NFL over the past decade and still has the wheels to create separation. With Cousins in 2016, he gained over 1,000 yards on just 56 catches.

Pierre Garcon, 49ers

Another Cousins connection, Garcon has played just 16 games over the past two years with the 49ers. He might be another bargain basement option.

Nelson Agholor, Eagles

Set to make $9.4 million with no dead cap hit if he’s released, the Eagles may decide to open some cap space by walking away from their solid receiver. Agholor wasn’t as effective in 2018 as 2017, but he still caught 68 passes and QBs had a 97.9 rating when throwing his way. The price would likely be high for a quality young weapon.