10 remaining free agents who could be bargains for Vikings

Maybe you have heard that the Minnesota Vikings do not have much cap space to work with. Even after restructuring Everson Griffen’s contract, the Vikings have just about enough money to sign their draft class and add one or two players on the cheap. That’s unless they make another move a la trading Trae Waynes or Xavier Rhodes to create more space.

Even then, the free agent market has mostly dried up after a frenzied week of signings. However, there are still players available who could make a difference. Let’s have a look at a few of the solid potential bargains remaining…

TE, Tyler Eifert

Injuries have kept Eifert from becoming the superstar tight end that he could have been, but when he is healthy the long-time Bengal is highly effective. On 197 career targets, Bengals QBs have a 122.5 rating when targeting Eifert, according to Pro Football Focus. While his history with injuries makes him a risky pickup, it also drives the price down.

G, Quinton Spain

He might not be a perfect scheme fit at 330 pounds, Spain might be equipped to block some of the interior beasts of the NFC North. He’s been a consistently strong pass blocker, allowing just 16 pressures last season in Tennessee. While other guards have gone off the board — some highly overpaid — Spain is one of the last remaining starting linemen who could be an upgrade.

WR, Pierre Garcon

While he’s only played 16 games over the last two years, Garcon has history with Kirk Cousins. Between 2015 and 2016, he caught 156 passes and nine touchdowns. Even a lesser version of that player would be an upgrade at outside receiver.

G, Josh Sitton

Suffered a season-ending shoulder injury after just one game in Miami. In years past with Green Bay and Chicago, he was one of the league’s most dominating pass blockers.

WR, Ryan Grant

In 2017, Cousins had a 100.5 rating on 63 targets in Grant’s direction. He caught 35 passes last year for the Colts.

TE, Maxx Williams

The former Gopher had disappointing results in Baltimore as a second-round pick, catching only 64 passes in four years. But he’s only 25 and Gary Kubiak offenses are often friendly to tight ends.

WR, Dontrelle Inman

The Colts got a steal with Inman last year. He grabbed 36 passes on 46 targets for 412 yards over the final eight weeks of the season. Andrew Luck had a 133.0 rating throwing to him.

G, Ben Garland

A former Bronco, Garland has only played in limited duty. When he has gotten opportunity, PFF has graded him as an above average run blocker.

G, Stefen Wisniewski

The veteran linemen did not have his best season in Philadelphia last year, but he’s been a consistently average guard/center since 2011.

RB, Spencer Ware

A solid No. 2 back with pass blocking and receiving skills. Ware averages 4.6 yards per carry for his career and 11.5 yards per reception. As a bit player, he grabbed 53 passes over the last two seasons.

Bonus bargain: WR, Jordy Nelson (???)

Nelson’s value is hard to peg. He caught 63 passes last season for the Raiders and Derek Carr and a 100.9 rating throwing his way, which could mean he gets a lot of attention. But if Nelson comes on the cheap, he would fit with the Vikings.

Bonus bargain(s): Additional offensive linemen who could be bargain starters include Chance Warmack, Josh Kline and TJ Lang. The Vikings have reportedly been connected to former Falcon Ryan Schraeder.