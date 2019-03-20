Are the Vikings set at running back?

If you haven’t heard, here’s some breaking news for you: The Minnesota Vikings don’t have a whole lotta cap space.

They are still likely to add a veteran interior offensive linemen and could sign a backup quarterback before the dust completely settles. But one area of the free agent pool that remains strong as we head toward the draft is running back.

Proven runners like Jay Ajayi and Isaiah Crowell are still on the market if the Vikings want a Latavius Murray-style back or if they seek a dual threat, Spencer Ware, TJ Yeldon and Ty Montgomery remain up for grabs.

There haven’t been any reports of interest from the Vikings in another backfield option aside from starter Dalvin Cook, young back Mike Boone, fullback CJ Ham and recently-signed ex-Lion Ameer Abdullah.

If the Vikings elect to spend in the $2 million range on a backup QB, the backfield could be set. That means training camp would start with Abdullah as the No. 2 option.

“You need that depth and having someone who can be complementary to Dalvin,” Abdullah said. “Dalvin is really fast. He does a lot of things in the game that a lot of people can’t do, but I consider myself a very explosive and unique player. Being a complementary runner alongside him will definitely build a great backfield.”

Last year Abdullah caught one pass in seven games and returned 10 kicks after joining the Vikings midway through the season. In the past, he flashed the ability to be an extra weapon in the passing game. In three seasons with the Lions — one of which was shortened by injury — he caught 58 passes and rushed 327 times for 1,251 yards (3.8 yards per carry). He wasn’t just a screen option out of the backfield. In 2017, 16 of his 25 receptions came on throws past the line of scrimmage

“I feel like I can catch the ball out of the backfield really well and can also run the ball really well … obviously I’m a running back, and that’s what I was drafted to do,” Abdullah said.

Abdullah also profiles as a terrific athlete, ranking in the 90th percentile or higher at the NFL Combine in 2015 in vertical jump, broad jump 3-cone drill and both 20 and 60-yard shuttle.

While he’s performed well in spurts, the biggest question that goes along with keeping the RB room as-is would be how Abdullah could handle the No. 1 role if Cook was unable to play all 16 games. Murray had been a starter in Oakland and provided the Vikings with strong play out of the backfield when Cook went down with an ACL tear in 2017 and when he battled hamstring injuries last year.

Abdullah’s career high in touches is 190. Cook had 173 in 11 games last year.

Coming into the NFL draft, he was a called a zone scheme fit by former NFL Network analyst Mike Mayock (currently the Raiders GM).

His NFL.com draft profile also includes this quote:

“He has the highest overall character grade I’ve ever given to a prospect, and includes both football character and off-the-field. Aside from (Melvin) Gordon and (Todd) Gurley, I think he’s the third best running back in this draft.” — AFC North scout

With his recent history, the Vikings aren’t exactly playing with fire by having a proven runner and pass catcher behind Cook. But as free agency wears on without some of the better running backs signing, there may be an opportunity to add one more playmaker to the mix and have a good old camp competition for the spot behind Cook.