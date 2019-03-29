Can Xavier Rhodes bounce back?

Xavier Rhodes opened the 2018 season with a shutout.

Against the San Francisco 49ers at US Bank Stadium in Week 1, the Minnesota Vikings’ Pro Bowl cornerback was targeted just one time by quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo. He allowed zero catches and intercepted a pass. It marked the fourth time Rhodes had played an entire game’s worth of snaps without giving up a single completion.

But the following week things started to go south. He gave up nine receptions and a touchdown against the Green Bay Packers and two weeks later in Los Angeles, Rhodes committed three penalties — including one which got him benched by head coach Mike Zimmer — and allowed three receptions on three targets.

From the Los Angeles game on, the Vikings defense as a whole bounced back and Zimmer’s club finished fourth in the NFL in yards allowed, but Rhodes’ season was filled with ups and downs, which often correlated with nagging injuries.

Green Bay got him again late in the year with six catches on seven targets and a touchdown, but he followed up against New England and Seattle with only two completions total between the two road losses. Just when it appeared he was getting on track, Rhodes suffered an injury that forced him to miss Week 17 against Chicago — a loss that ultimately knocked the Vikings out of the playoffs.

With talk of the Vikings needing to create cap space percolating throughout the offseason, Rhodes’ name has come up as a possible trade option. He makes the third highest average annual value of any cornerback in the NFL and is set to carry a $13.3 million cap hit in 2019.

When asked about Rhodes’ play at the annual owner’s meetings in Arizona, Zimmer did not hold back his thoughts about the shutdown corner’s play last season.

“(Rhodes) needs to play better,” Zimmer said, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. “I’m going to make sure that he plays better because those guys are important in our defense and what we do.”

“He’s kind of gotten away from his technique a little bit and we’re going to get back to it,” Zimmer continued. “I just don’t think he played as well as he can play and he needs to play up to his ability level and I need to make sure he does that. We’re paying him a lot of money, he needs to play up to that contract.”

While a last-minute trade on draft night could still happen, Zimmer’s loyalty to his top players has been evident this offseason. Not only did the Vikings bring back linebacker Anthony Barr on a five-year contract, they also restructured pass rusher Everson Griffen’s deal. They could have created a significant amount of cap space by letting them walk. Those moves and his comments would point to a very low likelihood that Rhodes is moved for cap space — especially since most of the top free agents have found homes already.

Before we answer whether Rhodes can get back to his best self, we should look at the bar he set during his best seasons 2016 and 2017 (all numbers via Pro Football Focus).

2016 — 48.0 completion percentage, 2 touchdowns allowed, 5 interceptions, 47.0 rating against

2017 — 54.8 completion percentage, 2 touchdowns, two interceptions, 73.2 rating against

2018 — 65.2 completion percentage, 2 touchdowns, 1 interception, 88.4 rating against

Here are Rhodes’ Pro Football Focus grades:

Interestingly Rhodes has never ranked in the top 15 at his position by PFF. The closest he got was 16th in 2016.

The main reason: Penalties.

Since becoming a full-time starter in 2014, Rhodes has committed at least nine penalties each season, topping out at 11 in 2016. He had the third most in the NFL in ’16 and tied for the ninth most penalties last season.

With the league continuing to trend toward offense and passing, it doesn’t appear likely that he will be any less penalized going forward. The question is whether Rhodes can return to completely eliminating the league’s best receivers. In 2016, he ranked No. 1 in the NFL in QB rating against, just ahead of Aqib Talib.

The following year Rhodes still finished in the top 25 in rating allowed despite facing off with an out-of-division schedule that included Michael Thomas, Antonio Brown, Mike Evans, Julio Jones and AJ Green.

It doesn’t feel like we are far separated from his elite seasons, but age in football sneaks up on you quickly. When the Vikings step on the field in September, Rhodes will be 29 years old.

We could look at other elite corners throughout history like Darrell Green, Terence Newman and Deion Sanders who played the game for another decade or more beyond their age-29 seasons, but they are far from the norm and certainly aren’t the same size as the 6-foot-1, 220-pound Rhodes.

There are only a handful of recent players who compare by size and role: Darrelle Revis, Richard Sherman and Aqib Talib.

Here’s how each player aged by PFF grade:

Revis missed his age-27 season with an ACL tear and bounced back to have terrific age 28 and 29 seasons. He ran into a wall when he returned to the New York Jets at age 30.

The Seahawks moved on from Sherman after his 2017 season was shortened due to injury. At the time, his play dipped from the lockdown days, but Sherman was still playing at a high level. He put together a solid season for the 49ers in 2018.

Talib is unique in his bounce back at a later age. Like Rhodes, penalties were holding him back from elite PFF grades, but in 2016 at age 30, Talib nearly cut his penalties in half and allowed a 49.5 rating against.

Career wise, Talib has very similar numbers to Rhodes, allowing a 78.6 rating against. Rhodes has given up a 79.1 rating against for his career.

Both corners have also been blessed to play for great defensive minds. Talib with Wade Phillips and Rhodes with Zimmer, whose history with cornerbacks is nothing short of remarkable. There are enough similarities that a full return to a top shutdown corner shouldn’t be counted out. But there’s also enough evidence from Revis and Sherman to suggest that good times don’t always last long for bigger corners.

Whether Rhodes returns to Pro Bowl form or not won’t change a fundamental question Vikings fans will be asking throughout the season: Was his production worth the cap space versus other areas of need? It’s obvious Zimmer thinks it will be, but the Vikings also have a bullpen of young talent in the secondary — cheap talent — that the former DBs coach might have been able to bring along the same path as Rhodes.

“I think Mike Hughes is going to be a really good player,” Zimmer said at the owner’s meetings. “It was really unfortunate that he got hurt. Holton Hill has a chance to be a really good player. We’re always going to keep looking for corners because they get hurt and it’s important in our defense that we have them. I think Mackensie [Alexander] played better last year than he’s played in his three years that he’s been here and that helped us a lot with the things we do.”

In limited duty, Hill gave up just a 67.0 rating against, ninth best in the NFL among corners with at least 230 snaps.

Of course, those numbers came in a small sample size. So the Vikings are in a position of risk if they rely on a return-to-form from Rhodes or if they hope young players can step up.

Zimmer is going with one of the players he knows best.