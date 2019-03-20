Career-long contract or say goodbye: Top-10 Minnesota athletes you’d sign long-term

The Angels showed the money to their main man Mike Trout — about $430 million, according to reports! Some fans feel that the superstar is still underpaid, while others said they’re not comfortable with contracts of that magnitude.

Let’s look at it through a Minnesota lens. If your choice was to pay a mega-deal to a local athlete — or watch them leave after next season — which would you seek to extend?

The ultimatum: Career-long contract or Say Goodbye!

Here’s how Phil Mackey ranked them, if he was forced into signing an extension with any local players. His co-hosts on Mackey & Judd with Ramie were less enthused about the wager.

10. Adam Thielen

Great player. Great story. One of us!

9. Dalvin Cook

Star potential. Can he stay healthy?

8. Jared Spurgeon

Sneaky good defenseman for the Wild.

7. Royce Lewis

Hasn’t even made it to Double-A yet but the early results have been promising.

6. Eddie Rosario

Case for Twins MVP in 2018. Borderline all-star already.

5. Stefon Diggs

Good player. Younger than Thielen.

4. Jose Berrios

Is there another level the young ace could reach this season?

3. Matt Dumba

The best offensive defenseman in town, and one of the best in the National Hockey League.

2. Danielle Hunter

He’s going to have a monster a career, isn’t he? Guys who get after the QB like him get paid.

1. Karl-Anthony Towns

The type of cornerstone player that the Wolves have needed since KG left.