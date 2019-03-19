How should Vikings fill their open backup QB spot?

Among the needs remaining for the Minnesota Vikings, backup quarterback is well below guard and kicker on the list. But Vikings fans would know as well as any in the NFL that backup QBs can save a season. So what should the Vikings do behind Kirk Cousins? Their options are pretty limited. Let’s have a look at a few…

Re-sign Trevor Siemian

Last season Trevor Siemian did not touch the field as Cousins took every snap. The only impression of Siemian the Vikings had in game situations was preseason, where he struggled to move the offense. But the larger sample on the 2015 seventh-round pick of the Broncos shows he can win if called upon.

In two seasons as Denver’s starter, he went 13-11 with 30 touchdowns, 24 interceptions and a 79.9 quarterback rating.

While he was able to rack up more wins than losses over two years, Siemian graded as the 28th of 29 starting quarterbacks in 2017 by Pro Football Focus and was 22nd of 29 in QB rating with a clean pocket. He had the second worst rating under pressure. Siemian was the fourth worst deep passer by QB rating and had the fourth worst rating on play-action.

I'm told #Vikings are trying to re-sign backup quarterback Trevor Siemian. Coach Mike Zimmer has indicted wanting to have a veteran backup & Siemian of course is a former starter. He made $1.9 million last season. The Vikings like Kyle Sloter but he might not be ready to be No. 2 — Chris Tomasson (@christomasson) March 19, 2019

Sign Brock Osweiler, Josh Johnson or Josh McCown

There aren’t many “proven” backups on the free agent market, but Osweiler is another .500 quarterback with stretches of winning football. In 2016 he went 8-6 for the Houston Texans despite only having a 72.2 quarterback rating. Last season he went 2-3 in place of Ryan Tannehill.

Johnson flashed some ability in D.C. last year in three starts after Alex Smith went down and Mark Sanchez faltered. He went 1-2 with a 69.4 rating and added 123 rushing yards.

McCown is among the all-time backup QBs. He played fairly well for the 2017 Jets, putting together 18 touchdowns, nine interceptions and a 94.5 rating. However, in Sam Darnold’s place for three games in 2018, he went 0-3 with a 55.8 rating. At 40 years old, he might plan to hang ’em up.

Elevate Kyle Sloter to No. 2

Preseason success has put Sloter’s name on the map for Vikings fans. Over four preseason appearances last year he went 41-for-56 with 366 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions. The trouble with bumping him up to the backup is that he has no game experience against actual NFL players. He struggled for long periods of training camp last season, so putting him into real game in the worst-case-scenario of a Cousins injury has the potential to doom the season.

Sloter does have a strong arm and plenty of athleticism. A decision on him would likely depend much more on what the team has seen in practice than his fourth-quarter preseason work.

Draft a QB in the third round

This year’s draft has a few intriguing QB prospects who could fall down the board. Ryan Finley of NC State, Brett Rypien from Boise State, Washington State’s Gardner Minshew, Buffalo’s Tyree Jackson and West Virginia’s Will Grier all have the potential to slip into the mid rounds and could be quality NFL backups or even long-term project starters. The downside of drafting a backup is having no sample size at the NFL level, but the upside is finding a diamond in the rough who could be an eventual option as a starter if Cousins does not sign a contract extension past 2020.

The Vikings clearly must address present needs in the first and second round, but beyond that the option will likely exist to pick a backup QB. With serious cap issues, this would be the cheapest route aside from bumping Sloter.