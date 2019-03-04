If Kyler Murray goes No. 1, Josh Rosen makes sense for Vikings

One year ago Josh Rosen was being discussed as the potential No. 1 overall pick. Ten months later, the possibility exists that the Arizona Cardinals will take Kyler Murray with the top selection and trade Rosen to the highest bidder. However, according to Peter King, the bids aren’t expected to be all that high.

King reported being told by a general manager that the Cardinals aren’t likely to receive more than a third-round pick in return.

If that’s the case, the Minnesota Vikings should be in the Rosen conversation.

Is Josh Rosen worth more than a third-round pick?https://t.co/wnFtyAtZtP pic.twitter.com/z8AYFFkLhx — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) March 4, 2019

While they are currently set at quarterback with Kirk Cousins, the future of the QB position in Minnesota is unclear beyond 2020.

Not even Mike Zimmer’s crystal ball can give the organization an indication of whether Cousins will sign a contract extension when his deal runs out or whether the team will want to keep him at that point. It’s very possible they could be looking to start over with a number of players already being in their late primes.

Trading for Rosen would give the Vikings a successor/insurance policy. And in the meantime, a quality backup quarterback.

Certainly his first season was not what the Cardinals had hoped. Rosen went 3-10 with 11 touchdowns, 14 interceptions. But history shows us that rookie performances are not an indicator of a quarterback’s potential. Jared Goff, for example, went 0-7 with a 63.6 rating in his first season. He’s won 24 of 31 games in the regular season since and earned a trip to the Super Bowl this year. Carson Wentz had a 79.3 rating in his rookie year and Mitch Trubisky won four of 12 contests with a 77.5 rating in his first season.

Giving Rosen time to develop behind Cousins would essentially put him on the same plan as Aaron Rodgers when he succeeded Brett Favre after several years on the bench. It didn’t seem to hurt Patrick Mahomes to sit behind Alex Smith for one season either.

If Cousins followed up his first year as a Viking with huge success and the team elected to sign him to another contract, they could trade Rosen for similar or better return. Jimmy Garoppolo netted a second-round pick for the New England Patriots. Right now the market is saturated with good QBs, pushing down the price for Rosen, but it might not be that way in a few years.

As far as the value of a third-round pick goes, the Vikings have had some success with Danielle Hunter and Jerick McKinnon in the third round, but they have also traded the pick on a number of occasions. Last year they did not have a third-rounder after attaching it to the Sam Bradford trade.

Anything higher than a third and change would be tough for the Vikings, who will be looking to fill multiple holes in the first two rounds. Between the draft and free agency, they need more weapons around Cousins, at least one offensive lineman, a defensive tackle and linebacker.

But any time there’s an opportunity to address the quarterback’s future at low risk and high reward, it has to be considered. A third-round pick is the same price Cleveland paid for their ultimate backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor. Even if Rosen only ends up as the backup, the Vikings have seen how important QB2 can be to saving a season.

Whether a move for Rosen is realistic or not is yet to be seen. At the price, there could be a number of teams interested including clubs who are rebuilding like Miami or Cincinnati or franchises that have veteran QBs like the Los Angeles Chargers, Pittsburgh, New Orleans and New England.