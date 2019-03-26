Improvement on Vikings O-line may rest on progress from O’Neill, Elflein

Usually there are fan debates about a team’s biggest offseason goals. For the Minnesota Vikings this year, the area in need of the most improvement was unanimous: The offensive line.

After allowing the third highest pressure rate in the NFL per Pro Football Focus and ranking 21st in rushing yards per attempt, it was clear at the conclusion of a disappointing 2018 season that the Vikings must provide higher quality protection for Kirk Cousins and get push up front to support him with a running game.

Last week the Vikings signed Josh Kline, who had been released earlier this offseason by the Tennessee Titans. He will be looking to bounce back after a career worst season by PFF’s grading system.

There might be another bargain linemen added to the mix at some point. The Vikings had former Jacksonville Jaguar Taylor Shatley in for a visit.

At best, Kline may fit well into the Kubiak outside zone running scheme and provide average play — which would be an upgrade from the Mike Remmers experiment at right guard. Worst case scenario, the Vikings won’t see a huge improvement at the position. Kline rated below Remmers by PFF standards last year.

With around $3 million in cap space and only Danny Isidora and Aviante Collins as other guards on the roster, the Vikings will likely be forced to draft several offensive linemen. Most mock drafts have them taking O-line in the first round. Top prospects like Andre Dillard, Cody Ford and Garrett Bradbury are the most common names connected with the Vikings.

While the draft features a number of linemen who could make an impact right away, it’s rare that a rookie linemen turns into an above average player in Year 1. By PFF’s 1-100 grades, only three of 16 with at least 350 snaps registered scores above 70. Two of those three were drafted in the top 10 (Quinton Nelson, Mike McGlinchey). Indy’s Braden Smith was the other.

Rookies Will Hernandez of the Giants and Baltimore’s Orlando Brown were on the cusp of average line play, scoring 65.8 and 65.1, respectively. Everyone else was below 65. Four rookies, including two first round picks in Kolton Miller and Billy Price, ranked among the worst in the NFL at their positions with scores below 50.

So it’s no sure thing that the Vikings’ probable rookie linemen will be able to be a difference maker in his rookie year.

That means that the team’s two most recent draft picks Pat Elflein (2017) and Brian O’Neill (2018) will have to take big steps forward in order for the O-line to improve its play significantly.

Elflein ranked as PFF’s worst center last season. However, he dealt with an offseason injury that did not allow him to play until Week 3.

Host of the Trench Warfare podcast and USA Football O-line analyst Brandon Thorn said he expects Elflein to bounce back next season.

“There’s a lot of context that gets missed with a grade like that,” Thorn said on Purple Daily on SKOR North. “The context that I think is most important is not having an offseason. For offensive linemen the offseason is a critical time in your preparation for the season, it’s a time when you have to start working on small things within a scheme, technical things, fundamentals. You don’t want to have to work on that in the middle of the season.”

In 2017, Elflein was the fourth highest rated rookie linemen by PFF.

“He’s still a pretty undersized center,” he said. “You’re not going to get a guy who’s driving Akiem Hicks off the ball….which is totally fine because there are plenty of other centers who are undersized and succeed at a high level and I think he can be the same way. That’s not to mention the intangibles and everything he has as well. There’s still a lot to like about Pat Elflein in my opinion.”

The former Ohio State center fit well into Pat Shurmur’s offense in 2017, but appeared to struggle at times in both the run game and pass protection under John DeFilippo. Thorn said scheme fit is important for both Elflein and O’Neill.

“Allow [Elflein and O’Neill] to utilize athleticism and movement ability to get around and reach guys and climb to the second level and cut off linebackers,” Thorn said. “Also an increase in the screen game. Not just running back screens but receiver screens too. Anything to get those guys in space…You want to build the scheme around from an offensive line perspective the most, I think those things are going to highlight their strengths the best way.

O’Neill ranked as the sixth highest graded rookie by PFF. While he did not give up a sack, the ex-Pitt tackle was pushed back into the quarterback at a high rate and allowed 31 pressures in 531 pass protection snaps. Gaining strength and improving technique this offseason to handle the league’s best rushers will be key to having a better sophomore season.

“What he needs to do is get stronger at the point of attack, specifically in pass protection with his anchoring,” Thorn said. “That’s the main issue I see with him. It’s not all just pure strength, though I think that’s a part of it. But I think he has to get better with his hands, his hand placement, not getting too wide and letting guys get into his chest. If you’re going to allow a guy who’s converting speed to power off the edge to get into your chest, that’s a very difficult position to recover from and regain your balance and re-leverage yourself. Getting more accurate, getting his timing down so it’s in the center of the rusher’s frame, that will go a long way to making him a better pass protector.”

Giving Cousins more opportunities to throw from a clean pocket will be vital to the Vikings’ offensive improvement. When throwing without pressure, Cousins put together a 108.5 rating, the 13th best in the NFL last season. Thorn points out that O’Neill’s improvement would also help playcaller Kevin Stefanski.

“It can free up the offense and the scheme because quite a bit of help was schemed to his side like slide protections, extra help from tight ends, backs, things like that,” he said.

Head coach Mike Zimmer said last season that he believes O’Neill’s athleticism can be a weapon in the running game. O’Neill ran the 40-yard dash and 3-cone drill at the NFL Combine in the 98th percentile of O-linemen.

“If you’re running away from him a lot times he’s not blocking the guy that’s over him, he’s blocking the guy the next guy inside and that’s guy’s going to be running with the back and in order to get there and get him blocked, or cut off, or pushed by the hole you have to be athletic,” Zimmer said. “And if it’s going to him they maybe combination block off of two guys to one and up to the backer depending on where he goes. The athleticism is important.”

“The scheme is great for him,” Thorn said. “I think it’s going to extenuate his athleticism and play speed. He’s in a really good position to achieve the trajectory that I saw him being able to attain when he was coming out of Pittsburgh.”

There is a chance that O’Neill ends up moving to left tackle, where he played in college and emerged as one of the best pass protectors in college football during his senior year. That scenario could come about if the Vikings draft a right tackle like Jawaan Taylor or Cody Ford in the first round and slid Riley Reiff inside to guard. Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune reported that the Vikings will consider a move for their left tackle under the right circumstance.

“I think it would work because I think the way Reiff has won when he’s at the top of his career is with being strong at the point of attack, playing with good toughness and physicality,” Thorn said. “I think his anchor is pretty good when he’s able to get in position and he’s healthy…those are areas where you have to be strong at guard as well. I think he could make that transition and be solid. I’m not saying he’s going to be in consideration for the Pro Bowl, but you can get by for another year or two.”

But a position switch for Reiff could only work if O’Neill is ready to handle the top edge rushers in the game coming off the quarterback’s blind side.

We won’t have a feel for either player’s progress until training camp. There it should become more clear whether the Vikings were right to rest the hopes of their O-line improvement on the two budding linemen rather than making more drastic moves to sign a top linemen.