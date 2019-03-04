Mike Zimmer has always bounced back

It’s been a long-accepted truth that Mike Zimmer isn’t any type of salesman. This week at the NFL Combine, Zimmer did not have a we’ll-get-’em-next year pitch.

“I’ve gotta do a better job of figuring out how we go from 13-3 to 8-7-1, I’ve gotta figure that out better, I’ve got some ideas that I’m going to try to be more resourceful this year,” he said at the Combine podium.

Per usual, he also spent time at the podium talking football, answering questions about wanting Anthony Barr back, noting that drafting a lineman in the first round was no sure thing, alluding to the possibility of hiring a kicking coach and claiming free agents are usually better in Year 2.

There are a few recent free agents who might beg to differ on that last one, but the Year 1 comment probably wasn’t meant to be analyzed in depth, rather it was an admission that quarterback Kirk Cousins didn’t lead the team to the success that was expected when the season opened. Zimmer has always had trouble verbalizing anything outside the hard, cold truth.

Speaking of “cold, hard truth,” Zimmer flew into Indy for the Combine with a very different feeling about his status this year than last. General manager Rick Spielman announced at the Combine that the 2020 option on his head coach had been picked up, but the extension hardly covers up the 8-win elephant in the room.

The one-year option doesn’t mean much. Remember, Leslie Frazier’s option for 2014 was picked up. He was let go after a 3-13 season in 2013, which opened the door for Zimmer to land the head coaching job he’d worked 30 years to obtain.

You might not expect a head coach with a 47-32-1 record and two NFC North titles to be under intense scrutiny, but the reality of the NFL is that once you set expectations, that’s how you are judged thereafter, regardless of context. By winning 13 games in 2017 and signing an $84 million QB, Zimmer and the Vikings set themselves up to be graded entirely on the “Super Bowl or bust” scale, fair or not.

During his tenure, we have rarely seen the spotlight on Zimmer. After all, guiding the team back into contention from one of the lowest points in franchise history — and doing so with a carousel of quarterbacks — earned a lot of goodwill points in Minnesota. But with a disappointing 8-7-1 season comes many questions. Can he get along with an offensive coordinator? Can he handle the spotlight of expectations? Did opponents figure out his defense early in the season? Can his teams win a big game like in Week 17 against Chicago?

“Consistency in this league, that’s what it’s all about…we didn’t live up to our expectations and I have to do a better job there,” Zimmer said.

We knew Zimmer wouldn’t respond to those concerns with a rehearsed sales pitch at the Combine. He doesn’t need to. His history alone points to a remarkable ability to bounce back every time football has dealt him a bad hand.

And his first career comeback — rebuilding his case for a head coaching job after the 2007 Atlanta Falcons debacle — acts as the perfect example.

Domino effect

The story of Mike Zimmer’s time in Atlanta begins in Dallas. Folks are still confused by the Cowboys failing to interview him for the head coaching job when Bill Parcells stepped down following the 2006 season.

Zimmer worked for the Cowboys as the defensive coordinator from 2000-2006 and for several years before that as a defensive backs coach. He’d been on a Super Bowl staff and led a No. 1 defense in 2003. Yet Jerry Jones interviewed 10 other candidates — including three other staff members under Parcells — and ultimately hired Wade Phillips.

Being left out in the cold was particularly suspicious considering Jones had endorsed Zimmer as a future head coach in August of ’06.

At that point, it appeared the head coaching thing simply wasn’t in the cards, so Zimmer accepted a position as the Atlanta Falcons’ DC under new head coach Bobby Petrino.

Going into the gig, Zimmer would have been excited to work with a veteran group that included John Abraham, Keith Brooking and Lawyer Milloy. Because of Michael Vick’s presence and a number of skilled players on offense a la Warrick Dunn and Roddy White, expectations were high.

“It was kind of, ‘how did they get this guy? He’s a future head coach, he should have been a head coach by now,'” Falcons beat reporter for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution D. Orlando Ledbetter said of the reaction to Zimmer’s hire in Atlanta.

Putting together a playoff run with another franchise would have strengthened Zimmer’s case to be a head coach. He had no idea that there was a firestorm on the horizon that would result in some of the toughest moments of his career in football.

NFL Network’s Steve Wyche, who worked alongside Ledbetter on the Falcons’ beat for the Journal-Constitution at the time, explained that the madness of the 2007 season started well before Zimmer even arrived.

“You have to understand that the lead up to that season was crazy because it was the firing of Jim Mora,” Wyche said via phone. “He went to the NFC Championship in ’04 and by ’06 that season flamed out when he did this crazy radio interview towards the end of the season with his old college roommate at the University of Washington saying how much he would love to coach the University of Washington. It derailed their season. They had a win-and-in playoff game against the Cowboys and just got smoked. So Jim was let go at the end of the season.”

The head coaching job was highly coveted because of Vick. The Falcons interviewed top candidates like Mike Singletary and Ron Rivera, but surprisingly landed on a “mystery man” in Petrino.

Shortly after his hire, all hell broke loose in Atlanta. Vick pleaded guilty to dog fighting charges in August of 2007.

“The first day of training camp there was a plane flying over training camp that said something like, ‘the Falcons support dog killers,'” Wyche said. “There were picketers, children carrying signs, a lot of PETA protesters, counter protesters. On the first day of training camp, I remember Alge Crumpler, Lawyer Milloy and Joey Harrington, they came up and answered all of the questions. You had news media, you had CNN, you had entertainment media, it was an absolute circus.”

“You had a city divided, you had a ton of non-sports media paying attention to this because of the sensitivity of the dog issue and then you had a very talented team, besides the quarterback, who had to deal with everything except playing football,” Wyche added.

Combined with the Vick situation was the fact that Petrino had hired college coaches who weren’t as seasoned as the veteran coaches Zimmer, DBs coach Emmitt Thomas and offensive coordinator Hue Jackson. That did not make for a good mix for handling adversity. And then there was Petrino’s relationship with his new QB Joey Harrington.

“Bobby hated Joey because Joey was one of these super analytical guys who wanted to know the hows and whys and whats with every play call,” Wyche said. “It drove Bobby crazy. There came a point in the season where they [acquired] Byron Leftwitch and he had been with the team for like a week and it was a close game, like 7-0, and they put Left in during the middle of the game and he didn’t know the offense. It was an utter disaster.”

The Falcons quickly fell apart, winning just one of their first seven games. Zimmer was caught in the crossfire.

“They had a really good defense but they were just on the field too long and these are strong-willed guys, John Abraham and DeAngelo Hall are strong-minded guys and Zimmer was able to really keep them focused,” Wyche said. “[Michael] Boley put up these astronomical numbers, as did Brooking, as did Abraham. They had a lot of good talent and it was up to some of these veteran coaches like Zim to hold things together. They saw some of these coaches on the staff weren’t ready and that they players hated Petrino and the way he was doing stuff. They kept it together.”

After back-to-back wins to give the Falcons a mildly respectable 3-6 record, the wheels completely came off. They dropped the next four games and were outscored 124-50.

Prior to a Monday Night Football matchup with the New Orleans Saints, Vick was sentenced to 23 months in prison.

“Chaos,” Wyche said. “When they are introduced, DeAngelo Hall comes out holding a picture of Vick. Roddy White catches a touchdown pass and pulls up his shirt and it says ‘Free Michael Vick.’ Then the Saints proceed to smash them. Just kick their ass. Postgame at the podium, you could see on [Petrino’s] face, ‘I am no longer dealing with this stuff. I’m out.'”

Following the game, Petrino left to coach Arkansas. He was shown on SportsCenter at his opening press conference doing Arkansas’s pig souse chant.

“For Zim, I’ll never forget talking to him about it,” Wyche said. “He was like, ‘I moved my family up here. We were cool in Dallas. We thought this was going to work.’ Bobby didn’t tell anyone he was leaving. More than anyone, it was terrible on those coaches.”

Zimmer would later call Petrino “gutless.”

The Falcons pulled together to finish the season with an overtime loss to Arizona and a wild 44-41 win over the Seattle Seahawks, but Zimmer’s defense finished 29th in yards allowed, the worst mark of his career by 10 spots.

“We really didn’t hold [the defense] accountable because you just had to be here for that scene,” Ledbetter added. “They had some defenders but it was an uphill battle all year and we never really got to see what he could do as a coordinator.”

“Zim and those guys did a fantastic job of upholding a level of professionalism,” Wyche said. “They finished 1-2 but they were in both of those final games. It couldn’t have been more crazy circumstances, the whole year. The level of professionalism they kept, I had a lot of conversations with Zim and I thought, this guy is going to be a head coach one day.”

Picking up the pieces

Zimmer was hired by Marvin Lewis as the defensive coordinator in Cincinnati and quickly turned the Bengals into a top defensive team. He operated four top-10 defenses in six seasons, earning him the opportunity to be the head coach of the Vikings.

“For him to go up to Cincinnati the next year and turn things around as quickly as he did and the way that he did just indicated what type of guy he was and what type of coach he was,” Wyche said.

During his time with the Bengals, Zimmer coached through postseason disappointments, numerous players’ off-field issues, the loss of his wife and the constant frustration of watching head coaching jobs go to lesser qualified candidates.

When he arrived in Minnesota, the Vikings’ head coach faced even more hurdles — ones that made the Petrino situation look like the norm. First it was the suspension of Adrian Peterson, then Blair Walsh’s wide-left kick in the playoffs, then Teddy Bridgewater’s knee, then his detached retina, then Sam Bradford’s knee, then the NFC Championship defeat at the hands of the Eagles and the death of offensive line coach Tony Sparano prior to the start of 2018.

On the day Bridgewater went down, Zimmer’s emotional comments gave us a window into his approach.

“We’re not going to stick our heads in the sand, we’re not going to tuck our [tail between our] legs, we’re not looking for excuses, we’re going to go out and fight while we always do,” he said on August 30, 2016.

“The way he handled [Atlanta] is kind of the mantra he preaches to his players: There aren’t any excuses, if it gets bad, you still play your best, there are some things you can’t control,” Wyche said. “When his wife died up in Cincinnati in the middle of the season, he coached that game. The one thing I found with Zim in Atlanta and the ensuing years in Cincinnati and Minnesota is that his players will run through a wall for him and that’s consistent…That’s what he has.”

When there was some concern over the Norv Turner-run offense in 2015, Zimmer brought in Pat Shurmur, a well-traveled, West Coast-influenced coach from the Andy Reid coaching tree. Shurmur became the offensive coordinator midway through 2016 and led the Vikings to the 10th ranked offense in scoring in 2017.

This time around, in response to issues with offensive coordinator John DeFilippo, who was fired with three weeks left in the season, Zimmer added Gary Kubiak to the staff as an assistant head coach and offensive adviser to new OC Kevin Stefanski.

Even when the Vikings struggled defensively in the first four weeks of the season, the Vikings made significant changes in order to get the defense back on track. They finished the year fourth in the NFL in yards allowed.

“We’ve had to change up a lot,” Zimmer said entering the bye week. “For the last five weeks, probably, we’ve played pretty good defense. We were getting a lot of scheme things (from opponents). Because we’re good at what we did, people are copying it. There’s a lot of teams now that are playing a style of defense similar to us. Now, all these offenses are attacking these defenses pretty much the same way. So we’ve had to adjust and change coverages and what we’ve done in the red zone.”

Zimmer also admitted things could have been different with the handling of DeFilippo, who was hired last offseason and fired with three weeks remaining in the year.

“I was trying to make something to get us going again and get us going back in the right direction,” Zimmer said. “I was trying to get us out of the little tailspin that we were in. I learned that, and I’ve thought about this a lot, I’ve learned a lot about the questions, the interview process, about things that I should probably do a lot better than what I did. Hopefully I’ll do better this next time.”

Zimmer always believes it will be better next time.

It’s the players not the plays

Now the Vikings have to overcome immense pressure and a salary cap situation that suddenly got very tricky. With only a few million to work with, they may have to trim from Zimmer’s defense in order to afford free agent offensive linemen and extra weapons around Cousins.

“We’ve got good football players on this team, and we’ve got good coaches,” Zimmer said at his end-of-season press conference. “We’ve got a great home field stadium. There’s a lot of things that we can build on. I told the team this one day, a year ago I felt like we had a big chip on our shoulder. This year, I don’t know that that chip was there. We’re going to get it back.”

No matter his history of bounce backs, the head coach’s fate rests in the hands of his key players.

During Super Bowl week, Cousins acknowledged that he has to be better in “critical situations” in an interview with NFL Network. The Vikings were within one score in five of their six losses. In the final game, Cousins and receiver Adam Thielen battled on the sideline over which way a route should be run.

“I know coach Zimmer and the coaching staff…are going to do everything they can to put us in a position to win, it’s about us going out and doing our part as well,” Thielen said at locker cleanout.

The Vikings’ head coach will play an integral role in the offseason decisions that will shape the roster. No lesson he learned from Atlanta or Cincinnati is going to change the fact that they have to score more than the 19th most points in the NFL this year in order to win. Cousins needs better protection and more weapons, but that might mean letting Anthony Barr and Sheldon Richardson walk in free agency. It might mean trading Trae Waynes or cutting Everson Griffen.

It might require Zimmer putting together his best bounce-back yet.

“He knows this is a rare opportunity that he had to wait longer than most people have to wait to get a head coaching job and there are guys who put their heart and soul into it and he is one of them because this means everything to him,” Wyche said. “His family is deeply important to him, his children are deeply important to him but getting the Vikings back in order, there’s nothing above his family that he will prioritize more. I have the ultimate respect for him. His players, I’m sure, do as well…. I think he will get it turned around.”