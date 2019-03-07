Playing the choose-your-own-adventure game with Vikings free agency

The Minnesota Vikings are one of the most interesting teams in the NFL to watch as we head into the free agency period. By next week, the team could either look much like the 2018 version or completely different. With so many balls in the air, let’s have a look at the domino effect of each potential move the Vikings could make when free agency opens on March 13…

If the Vikings can’t sign Anthony Barr to an extension then….

It appears highly likely that Barr will reach the market. The Vikings elected not to slap him with the franchise tag, which would have cost them in the range of $15 million to keep the 2014 first-round pick. That means they will have the choice between looking for a replacement in free agency, draft or on the current roster with Eric Wilson, who filled in for Barr and Eric Kendricks with either linebacker suffered injuries.

In free agency there are three prominent names that could be intriguing if the Vikings decide they want to invest heavily in the position. Jamie Collins was released by the Browns on Wednesday. He is more or less a Barr clone with his mix of size and athleticism. He is coming off back-to-back unsuccessful years in Cleveland, but with New England under a quality defensive coach, Collins proved to be a dynamic player.

KJ Wright (Seattle) and CJ Mosley (Baltimore) are the types of proven all-around linebackers who could even improve on what Barr did in the role. Neither is quite as effective as a pass rusher, but both are upgrades in coverage. Tampa Bay’s Kwon Alexander is a freakish athletic who hasn’t yet reached his full potential but will only be entering his age-25 season and could be looking for a Sheldon Richardson-style, short-term prove-it deal. Jordan Hicks of the Eagles is a terrific cover linebacker.

Those are the big names. If any of those players signed in Minnesota, it would more likely than not mean they were the big-ticket item of the offseason. If our scenario assumes there aren’t major overhauls in other places, the Vikings would simply be replacing one solid, expensive linebacker with another.

So the downside would be trying to find deals on the offensive line and at wide receiver, where the Vikings clearly need to find a No. 3 option.

The cheaper route is not all that attractive. Role players like old friend Gerald Hodges, Pittsburgh’s LJ Fort, Detroit’s Eli Harold and Cincinnati’s Preston Brown don’t come close to giving the Vikings what they were getting from Barr in terms of a dynamic presence that opponents were forced to gameplan against.

If the Vikings trade Everson Griffen then….

The possibilities are endless.

One of them exists in Cleveland, where multiple reports stated that the Browns are interested in moving guard Kevin Zeitler. He carries a $12.4 million cap hit, but that would be canceled out in a Griffen ($11.7 million cap hit) trade.

Don't be super surprised if the #Browns clear even more cap space and move G Kevin Zeitler. Told his name has been thrown around some. After all: it's the old regime that made him the highest paid guard, and this regime drafted Austin Corbett to be an interior OL. https://t.co/Q2A2TUF2mw — Aditi Kinkhabwala (@AKinkhabwala) March 6, 2019

There is also the option of moving Griffen, who reportedly does not want to restructure his deal, to a team for draft picks in order to create space to dedicate to other areas.

For example, the Vikings could move Griffen for a second or third-round pick to Indianapolis, Oakland or San Francisco and gain $11.7 million in cap space to dedicate to chasing a big fish such as the top free agent guard Rodger Saffold, the No. 1 tight end on the board Jared Cook, the top receiver Golden Tate, a star safety to play across from Harrison Smith like Tyrann Mathieu or Landon Collins or even a replacement defensive end like Trey Flowers or grab one of the aforementioned top linebackers. They could even re-sign Sheldon Richardson.

If they traded Griffen for draft picks and didn’t sign a defensive end with the open cap space, that would mean relying on Stephen Weatherly to take over the starting defensive end position.

If the Vikings cut or trade Kyle Rudolph then…

Multiple reports have stated that Rudolph won’t restructure his contract, so the Vikings can either pay him $7 million or take the cap space in a trade or release him if there are no suitors.

Naturally Cook, who had 68 catches for the Raiders, would be a first option. The Vikings had him in last year for a visit. He will probably come at a similar or greater price. Replacing Rudolph on the cheaper side might mean chasing Cincinnati’s CJ Uzomah, who grabbed 43 passes for the Bengals last season.

Moving on from Rudolph and draft the top tight end — either Noah Fant or TJ Hockenson — with the 18th overall pick to become the starter would give the Vikings his cap space to distribute to other positions, but not enough to land a top-notch free agent. In that case, a guard like Quinton Spain of Tennessee or AJ Cann from Jacksonville might fit the price tag or a cheaper No. 3 receiver such as Chris Hogan, Jermaine Kearse, Michael Crabtree or Randall Cobb would come in that range.

If the Vikings can’t re-sign Sheldon Richardson then…

The defensive tackle market is not very impressive. Old pal Shamar Stephen is one of the better DTs on the list and he’s largely a run stuffer. Same goes for former Patriots first-round pick Malcom Brown. Having Tom Johnson back for another year might be pressing their luck, though he doesn’t have many miles on his body. Arizona’s Rodney Gunter had a solid 23 pressures (per PFF) in a rotational role. Los Angeles’s Darius Philon had 29 pressures.

One benefit of piecing the three-technique position together with rotational players (that could include Jaleel Johnson and Jalyn Holmes) is that it would save the Vikings in cap space. Based on other quality DTs’ salaries, Richardson should be aiming for $10-$14 million per season.

If the Vikings trade Trae Waynes then…

They would earn back $9 million in cap space and likely be able to net a third-round pick or a player. Since the replacement for Waynes is likely already on the roster, the Vikings could spend the money elsewhere on a solid offensive line free agent like Broncos center Matt Paradis or Mitch Morse. The cash could be distributed among multiple positions on offense like No. 2 tight end with Maxx Williams of Baltimore and receiver Jamison Crowder of Washington.

If Mike Zimmer felt that his defense could upgrade at corner with the $9 million created, he might look for a short-term deal with a veteran like Orlando Scandrick or Brent Grimes or a long-term answer like Kareem Jackson, who was released by the Texans.

Waynes’ dollars also might be enough to almost pay for one of the top linebackers listed earlier.

Another area that we haven’t previously mentioned is No. 2 running back. Tevin Coleman might get overpaid, but TJ Yeldon, Mike Davis, Ty Montgomery, Spencer Ware and Bilal Powell could all come at a reasonable price.

If the Vikings can’t sign Rodger Saffold then…

Clearly Saffold is No. 1 on everyone’s list, meaning that someone might come through and out-bid the Vikings. Then what? There’s re-signing Nick Easton. He is well respected in the building and played well on the 2017 line in a zone scheme.

The aforementioned Spain, Cann, Paradis and Morse are all possibilities. If they wanted to aim even cheaper Billy Turner of Denver, Jonothan Harrison and James Carpenter of the Jets and Green Bay’s Byron Bell are options.

At that point it would become imperative that the Vikings draft a linemen with one of their first two picks or both.

If the Vikings want to upgrade at safety then….

Before this week, it might have seemed like a foregone conclusion that Antony Harris would be playing alongside Harrison Smith next season after a strong half season as the starter when Andrew Sendejo went down. But if there was ever a time for Zimmer to find out exactly how good Smith could be with a talented partner, this is the year.

Landon Collins, Tyrann Mathieu, Earl Thomas, Eric Weddle, Adrian Amos, Ha Ha Clinton-Dix and Lamarcus Joyner are all top-notch starting safeties.

The problem, of course, is that one of the above trades would likely have to happen. Releasing Sendejo would create $5 million in space. Even with a flooded market, each of those top players will be likely looking for something in the range of $10 million. Releasing Mike Remmers creates another $4.5 million. But other needs will still have to be addressed.

It’s tough to make the money work to add an expensive safety, especially with Kirk Cousins requiring more help on the offensive side. But adding one of those safeties might put the Vikings in line to return to the No. 1 defense.

If the Vikings want to move Riley Reiff to guard then…

There are several tackles on the market. New England is moving on from massive left tackle Trent Brown, who isn’t a scheme fit but is an effective pass blocker. Miami’s Ja’Wuan James has battled injuries, but been a quality starter when healthy. On the cheaper side would be two developed players who haven’t received full-time chances in LaAdrian Waddle of New England and Ty Nsekhe of Washington. Dallas tackle Cameron Fleming also falls into that category. Daryl Williams has been injured, but the former Panther is highly effective when healthy.

The issue with signing a tackle is Reiff’s $11.7 million cap hit. However, he could be a June 1 designation and be released after the start of June. Letting go a solid offensive linemen probably does not solve the Vikings’ issues up front.

Drafting a tackle might be the only thing that could push Reiff inside to guard.

If the Vikings don’t re-sign Trevor Siemian as their backup quarterback then…

If you believe Arizona is willing to part ways with Josh Rosen for a third-round pick, that would solve two Vikings problems at once — the need for a backup QB and a potential successor if Kirk Cousins doesn’t stick around after Year 3.

If Rosen isn’t actually on the table, Tyrod Taylor has experience with Gary Kubiak in the past. Ryan Fitzpatrick showed last year he can still play. Josh McCown, Robert Griffin III and Brock Osweiler are also veteran options. It isn’t realistic to think the Vikings would attempt to bring back Teddy Bridgewater or sign Colin Kaepernick.

Drafting a QB in the mid-to-late rounds is within the realm of possibility. The issue is knowing whether that player could actually step in if Cousins gets injured.