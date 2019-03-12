Report: Anthony Barr changes course, will return to Vikings

In a stunning move, it appears the Minnesota Vikings will be bringing Anthony Barr back.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Network is reporting that Barr will not sign with the New York Jets, as was reported on Monday, and will agree to terms with the Vikings.

Plot twist! LB Anthony Barr has decided to agree to terms to remain with the #Vikings, sources say. He will not be a member of the #Jets after all. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) March 12, 2019

Barr has spent the last five seasons in Minnesota and made the Pro Bowl four times. Head coach Mike Zimmer has repeatedly said the team wanted its 2014 first-round pick to come back.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports Barr got “cold feet” and decided to return.