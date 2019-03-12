vikings

Report: Sheldon Richardson lands with Browns on three-year deal

By Matthew Coller | @MatthewColler March 12, 2019 8:39 am

The Minnesota Vikings have now seen both of their top free agents land elsewhere.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contact with the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Richardson signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Vikings last season. He ranked 14th in the NFL among defensive tackles in QB pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Vikings signed Shamar Stephen to a three-year contract on Monday night.

