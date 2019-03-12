Report: Sheldon Richardson lands with Browns on three-year deal

The Minnesota Vikings have now seen both of their top free agents land elsewhere.

Defensive tackle Sheldon Richardson has agreed to a three-year, $39 million contact with the Cleveland Browns, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Browns are giving former Vikings' DT Sheldon Richardson a three-year, $39 deal that includes $21.5 million guaranteed, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 12, 2019

Richardson signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Vikings last season. He ranked 14th in the NFL among defensive tackles in QB pressures, according to Pro Football Focus.

The Vikings signed Shamar Stephen to a three-year contract on Monday night.