Vikings agree to bring back Everson Griffen on restructured contract

By Danny Cunningham | @RealDCunningham March 14, 2019 3:04 pm

The Minnesota Vikings and defensive end Everson Griffen have agreed to terms to bring the 10-year veteran back to Minnesota for another season. The news was first reported by Darren Wolfson on SKOR North Live with Matthew Coller.

NFL Network then reported that Griffen will be making around $8 million in 2019 as part of his new deal with the Vikings.

In 2018 Griffen played in 11 games with the Vikings totaling 33 total tackles and 5.5 sacks on the season.

