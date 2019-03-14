Vikings agree to bring back Everson Griffen on restructured contract

The Minnesota Vikings and defensive end Everson Griffen have agreed to terms to bring the 10-year veteran back to Minnesota for another season. The news was first reported by Darren Wolfson on SKOR North Live with Matthew Coller.

. @DWolfsonKSTP says that it appears Everson Griffen is going to sign a restructure — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) March 14, 2019

NFL Network then reported that Griffen will be making around $8 million in 2019 as part of his new deal with the Vikings.

Everson Griffen's new deal with the #Vikings will pay him around $8 million in 2019, source said. He arrived to sign it just before the 3 p.m. Central deadline after which his previous $10.9M salary would've become guaranteed. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 14, 2019

In 2018 Griffen played in 11 games with the Vikings totaling 33 total tackles and 5.5 sacks on the season.