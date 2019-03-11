Report: Vikings release Remmers, will not exercise option on safety Sendejo

This move comes as no surprise.

With the Vikings needing to create salary-cap room with free agency set to open at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, the team will not exercise the option on safety Andrew Sendejo’s contract. NFL Network reported the news Monday morning.

The Vikings will save $5.5 million by not bringing back Sendejo. The Vikings had only $4.37 million in cap room before the move, according to Over the Cap.

Sendejo, 31, was a starting safety for the Vikings before suffering a groin injury last year. He played in only five games in 2018. Sendejo joined the Vikings in 2011 after spending time with Dallas and the New York Jets. He became a regular starter in 2015. Sendejo had two interceptions in 2016 and 2017 and six during his time with the Vikings.

The Vikings are also releasing guard Mike Remmers, according to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero.

The #Vikings are releasing starting guard Mike Remmers, source said. The O-line overhaul begins. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2019

Parting ways with Remmers creates $4.5 million in cap space with $1.8 million in dead cap money this year.

The veteran linemen signed a five-year, $30 million deal with Minnesota in 2017. He spent most of his first season at right tackle, but was moved inside to right guard last year.