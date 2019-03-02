Simulating the first 3 rounds of the Vikings draft

With the NFL Combine wrapping up and draft season in full swing, it’s time to get back to an annual tradition: The draft simulation.

Most media outlets mock, but we take a different path with the draft sim using The Draft Network. The site allows us to make the Minnesota Vikings’ selections while simulating the rest of the draft based on draft rankings and team needs.

With that said, let’s have a look at how things turned out in our first draft sim, the first three rounds….

Vikings picks

About the picks

Devin White

If the Vikings lose Anthony Barr, the impact on Mike Zimmer’s defense shouldn’t be understated. Barr is a truly unique talent whose smarts have allowed the Vikings’ head coach to flip the switch on his defense a number of times throughout Barr’s career. Replacing him won’t be easy, but Devin White is the closest thing to a Barr clone. According to The Draft Network analysis, his best trait is toughness and he is a “sideline to sideline player with elite speed.” TDN ranks him as the 12th best player in the draft. If he falls to 18 because of his positional value, the Vikings could get a steal in the mid-first round.

David Edwards

Clearly if the Vikings go with any other position than O-line, they absolutely must address it in the second round. Like last year’s second-round pick Brian O’Neill, Edwards is a former tight end with a long reach at 6-foot-7. TDN’s report indicates he will need some technical work, but could quickly adapt as a run blocker. The Vikings need to improve at guard for 2019, but long term their answer at tackle is not Riley Reiff. Finding a future starting tackle who can act as depth in his rookie year — similarly to the way O’Neill did last year — could be a solid plan for the short and long term, especially with Reiff’s tendency to get dinged up.

Darrell Henderson

By the third round, we’re past drafting for need. However, Henderson fulfills both the best player on TDN’s board and a need for the Vikings. With Latavius Murray likely to leave in free agency, the Vikings need more support around Dalvin Cook. Both Mike Boone and Roc Thomas showed promise in preseason, but neither put up numbers like Henderson in college. He ran for 1,909 yards at 8.9 yards per carry for Memphis. Having an insurance policy in case Cook gets injured is also a good idea for the Vikings.

Who they could have picked

Here’s a look at the draft board before and after the Vikings’ first-round selection:

If Jonah Williams drops to 16, the Vikings should trade up for him. There has been some concern about his measurables, but he was clearly the No. 1 tackle in college football last season and has the ceiling of a Pro Bowler. He’s exactly what the Vikings are looking for in the first round. Seeing as Everson Griffen’s production dropped off last year, it wouldn’t be a surprise if edge rushers were in consideration. Both Ferrell and Polite have star potential as pass rushers.

The toughest player to pass up was Bradbury, who is making a great impression at the NFL Combine and appears to have moved himself up into the first round. He could make an immediate impact on the interior of the Vikings’ offensive line and has a good chance to be a long-time NFL starter.

Interestingly only two tackles went before 18, leaving players like Andre Dillard and Greg Little on the board for the Vikings. Both went early in the second round. The Vikings could attempt to trade up for either player if this scenario comes to fruition.

How the top of the draft played out

Here’s a look at the first 10 picks in our draft simulation:

