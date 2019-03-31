Simulating the first four rounds of the Vikings draft, Pt. 2

With the NFL Combine wrapped up and free agency largely in the books, draft season in full swing, so it’s time to get back to an annual tradition: The draft simulation.

Most media outlets mock, but we take a different path with the draft sim using The Draft Network. The site allows us to make the Minnesota Vikings’ selections while simulating the rest of the draft based on draft rankings and team needs.

With that said, let’s have a look at how things turned out in our first draft sim, the first four rounds….

About the picks

Dalton Risner

The K-State linemen played multiple positions and excelled wherever he was needed. He could instantly start on the interior for the Vikings and has the potential to become the long-term right tackle (with Brian O’Neill presumably moving to the left side). According to Pro Football Focus, Risner was dominant in pass protection, giving up zero sacks, three QB hits and two hurries in 352 pass blocking snaps. He rated third in PFF’s “Pass Blocking Efficiency” stat and 12th in “Run Blocking Success.”

Clearly offensive line is the No. 1 need for the Vikings. They must come away with a Day 1 starter.

NFL.com wrote:

“Risner is the same player on every snap with core strength, body control, and strong hands, allowing him to succeed on a relatively consistent basis. His position flexibility (started at right tackle and center) and play traits mirror those of former KSU standout Cody Whitehair. Risner will need to prove he can handle NFL edge speed, but a move inside could be a failsafe option for him.”

Sean Bunting

There might be some trepidation over the Vikings picking a cornerback with needs at receiver, tight end and offensive line — even after the Risner pick. But Bunting ranked top 10 in the nation in cover snaps per target and cover snaps per reception per PFF and he allowed a 52.8 rating on throws in his direction. He has terrific measurables, running in the 80th percentile of 40-yard dash and with a 96th percentile vertical jump.

Even with Mike Hughes and a promising young corner in Holton Hill, the future still isn’t entirely clear at cornerback — a position vital to any team in today’s NFL, but especially Mike Zimmer’s defense. Trae Waynes is in the final year of his contract and Xavier Rhodes will be entering his age 29 season and it’s unclear whether he will bounce back from a down 2018 season. This pick helps the depth now and prepares for the future.

Riley Ridley

Unless the Vikings plan to fly with no parachute and run Laquon Treadwell back as their outside receiver in 2019, they will be looking for more options to take pressure off Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen. Ridley is an outside receiver who mostly ran short routes but had a great deal of success. Georgia QBs completed nearly 72 percent of passes his way and averaged 13.0 yards per reception despite Ridley rarely being asked to run deep. He ran an unimpressive 40 time, but has long arms and huge hands. He isn’t a sure thing, but which third-round receiver is?

David Sills

Hedging the Ridley bet, the fourth-rounder from West Virginia was a terrific deep threat, ranking eighth among draft eligible receivers in catches of more than 20 yards, per PFF. He is tall at 6-foot-3 and has terrific leaping ability.

Who they could have picked

Risner’s experience playing different positions made him the pick over Ford, but the Vikings could see it differently if both players are on the board at the same time. Same goes for Garrett Bradbury. He is a center. Drafting him would mean a possible move for Pat Elflein or asking Bradbury to play guard. Clearly Ed Oliver falling to the bottom of the first round was surprising. He might be too perfect for the Vikings to pass on if he falls to 18, but that would open the door to the possibility of missing out on the top O-line prospects.

In round 2, Alabama tight end Irv Smith was on the board when we selected Bunting. He would be a difficult player to pass up considering he was No. 1 in yards per route run by PFF and fifth in catches over 20 yards among tight ends. That’s what the doctor ordered for the Vikings. Receivers Paris Campbell and Deebo Samuel were also intriguing options as was interior defensive linemen Dre’Mont Jones and edge rusher Jaylon Ferguson.

In the third, possible Vikings targets tight end Dawson Knox and safety Amani Hooker were both still on the board and in the fourth round running back Justice Hill and tackle Tytus Howard were of interest.

How the top of the draft played out

