The top 25 Vikings free agent targets (offensive edition)

With the NFL Combine in the books, we are just days away from the free agency period opening. Here are 25 offensive players the Vikings could target on the market…

1) Los Angeles Rams, G, Rodger Saffold

Key stat: 8th ranked guard by Pro Football Focus

The top guard on the market, Saffold could change the entire look of the Vikings’ O-line. But he will come at a hefty price.

2) Philadelphia Eagles, WR, Golden Tate

Key stat: 10th most yards after catch in the NFL

A proven playmaker with plenty left in the tank, Tate could be the perfect compliment to Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen.

3) Tennessee Titans, G, Quinton Spain

Key stat: 16 pressures allowed in 466 pass blocking snaps

With improving pass protection a huge priority for the Vikings, Spain is a solid pass blocker.

4) Denver Broncos, C, Matt Paradis

Key stat: No. 2 center in the NFL in 2016 by PFF

It would require Pat Elflein to move to guard, but Paradis is one of the best centers in the league when healthy.

5) Oakland Raiders, TE, Jared Cook

Key stat: 68 receptions for 896 yards

The Vikings hosted Cook for a visit last year. He is a quality receiving TE who could offer another weapon to Cousins alongside Kyle Rudolph.

6) Washington, WR, Jamison Crowder

Key stat: 60-plus catches for all three years with Kirk Cousins in D.C.

The quick slot receiver played an effective No. 3 role in Washington during the Cousins era.

7) Pittsburgh Steelers, G, Ramon Foster

Key stat: Three sacks allowed in the past three years

He might be on the older side, but Foster can still battle with the league’s best interior D-linemen in pass protection.

8) Jacksonville Jaguars, G, AJ Cann

Key stat: Played over 900 snaps each of the last three years

Hasn’t maximized talent he flashed early in his career. Could make for a find in free agency.

9) Jacksonville Jaguars, RB, TJ Yeldon

Key stat: 55 receptions

The Vikings will need another running back behind Dalvin Cook. Yeldon is a great No. 2 option, especially as a third-down back.

10) New England Patriots, WR, Cordarrelle Patterson

Key stat: 247 yards receiving, 228 yards rushing

The Vikings regretted not using Patterson as more of a playmaker. They could find new ways to use him and be dangerous on kick returns again.

11) Cincinnati Bengals, TE, CJ Uzomah

Key stat: 43 catches, 4.62 40-yard dash (2015)

Uzomah is the type of tight end the Vikings have been trying to draft in years past.

12) Tampa Bay Bucs, T, Donovan Smith

Key stat: Four 1,000-snap seasons before age 26

Hasn’t reached full potential yet. Would mean moving Reiff inside or trading/releasing him.

13) San Francisco 49ers, G, Mike Person

Key stat: One career sack allowed in 1,438 snaps

Journeyman lineman who had a solid 2018. Could be a scheme fit.

14) Miami Dolphins, T, Ja’Wuan James

Key stat: 30th ranked tackle by PFF

Experienced but still young, James could get even better during his next deal.

15) Kansas City Chiefs, RB, Spencer Ware

Key stat: 4.8 yards per carry, 11.2 yards per catch

An ideal No. 2 back.

16) Green Bay Packers, WR, Randall Cobb

Key stat: Averaged 74 catches per year from 2014-2017

Injuries slowed him down last year. Cobb was very effective for years as a Packer.

17) San Francisco 49ers, WR, Pierre Garcon

Key stat: 79 catches with Washington in 2016

Injuries have been an issue. When healthy, Garcon could find some chemistry with Cousins again.

18) Minnesota Vikings, RB, Latavius Murray

Key stat: 2.89 yards after contact in 2018, highest of his career

Stepped up when Dalvin Cook went down.

19) Baltimore Ravens, WR, Michael Crabtree

Key stat: 50-plus catches five years in a row

Will always have an issue with drops, but consistently finds ways to succeed as a No. 2 or 3 receiver.

20) Baltimore Ravens, RB, Ty Montgomery

Key stat: Career 4.9 yards per carry

A solid No. 2 back with receiving ability.

21) New England Patriots WR, Chris Hogan

Key stat: Career 104.8 rating when targeted

Outside receiver who could be a deep threat while Diggs/Thielen play the slot

22) Tampa Bay Bucs, WR, Adam Humphries

Key stat: 108.7 rating when targeted last season

A slot receiver who is coming off an excellent season

23) Minnesota Vikings, QB, Trevor Siemian

Key stat: 13-11 career record as a starter

Siemian would be a quality insurance policy.

24) Minnesota Vikings, G, Nick Easton

Key stat: 12 pressures in 425 pass blocking snaps in 2017

Vikings appreciated Easton’s work two years ago. If they are confident in his health, he could return.

25) Cleveland Browns, QB, Tyrod Taylor

Key stat: 89.6 career rating

Taylor has previous experience with Gary Kubiak. Quality backup.