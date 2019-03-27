VIDEO: Is Rick Spielman a good general manager?

The Vikings handcuffed Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer together, contractually, this week, according to ownership.

Wilf said the timing of Spielman’s contract is “synced up with Coach Zimmer’s.” Asked to clarify whether both run thru 2020, Wilf said “That is the plan, yes. As ownership, our intent is that we move in lockstep, that Coach Zimmer and Rick Spielman are a great team (1/2) — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) March 26, 2019

Mackey, Judd and Ramie ask the question: Is Rick Spielman a good general manager? And if you had to pick either Zimmer or Spielman for the next 5-6 years, which one would you hitch your wagon to?