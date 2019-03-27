vikings

VIDEO: Is Rick Spielman a good general manager?

By Phil Mackey | @PhilMackey March 27, 2019 8:05 am

The Vikings handcuffed Rick Spielman and Mike Zimmer together, contractually, this week, according to ownership.

Mackey, Judd and Ramie ask the question: Is Rick Spielman a good general manager? And if you had to pick either Zimmer or Spielman for the next 5-6 years, which one would you hitch your wagon to?

