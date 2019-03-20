Vikings agree to deal with free agent offensive lineman Josh Kline

The Vikings have agreed to a contract with offensive lineman Josh Kline, according to reports. The team confirmed the signing Wednesday on Twitter.

Kline has started all 16 games at right guard for the Tennessee Titans in each of the past two seasons. Before that, the 29-year-old offensive lineman switched between both guard positions for the Titans and the New England Patriots.

Kline is expected to start for the Vikings. He’s agreed to a 3-year contract, according to KSTP and SKOR North’s Darren Wolfson. It’s worth $15.75 million, according to ESPN’s Courtney Cronin. The signing addresses a clear need for the 2019 Vikings along the offensive line.