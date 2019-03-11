Vikings announce tenders for RFAs Harris, Hill

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday that they have placed tenders on restricted free agents Anthony Harris and Rashod Hill.

Harris, who emerged as a starter after Andrew Sendejo suffered a season-ending injury, will receive a second-round tender, which means if the two sides do not come to an extension agreement he will make $3 million in 2019. Other teams can make offers to Harris. If the Vikings do not match, they would receive a second-round pick as compensation.

Hill will get a low-level tender at $2 million. He won the starting job out of training camp last year, but rookie Brian O’Neill took his place midway through the year. If he returns, Hill is likely to be a backup swing tackle.