Which offensive linemen stood out at the Combine?

At the NFL Combine, Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said it’s “no sure thing” the Minnesota Vikings draft an offensive lineman. But it’s not a secret that the Vikings will be looking closely at anyone who can improve the team’s blocking. With that said, let’s have a look at the projected first or second round linemen who made a strong case for themselves in Indy…(all percentiles via Mockdraftable.com)

Center, Garrett Bradbury

Key scores:

— 97th percentile 40-yard dash

— 84th percentile vertical

— 91st percentile 3-cone

— 93rd percentile bench press

At NC State, Bradbury won the Rimington Trophy as the nation’s top center and received first-team All-ACC and Associated Press All-American. He is not the biggest lineman, but his quickness might fit well into the zone scheme the Vikings plan to run in 2019.

NFL.com overview: Bradbury’s body control, core strength, movement skills and intelligence check very important boxes for teams looking for immediate center help. His pass-pro tape against Clemson proves he can hold his own against a variety of pass-rush flavors while his strength and athleticism make him scheme flexible. He is a candidate to become an early and long-time starter in the league.

Garrett Bradbury received an 84.4 overall grade this season, third-highest among centers (min. 300 snaps). He just ran a STOUT 4.95u in the 40-yard dash! (Via @NFL)pic.twitter.com/kBodCvQoHG — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) March 1, 2019

Tackle, Andre Dillard

Highlights:

— 94th percentile 40-yard dash

— 99th percentile broad jump

— 98th percentile 20-yard shuttle

— 89th percentile 3-cone drill

A first-team Pac-12 and third-team All-American with outstanding athleticism, Dillard is the type of high-ceiling tackle the Vikings will be considering at the draft even if he can’t step in as a starter right away.

NFL.com overview: Talented four-year starter at left tackle with outstanding feet who offers an instant athletic upgrade for teams getting battered from the blind-side. Because of his scheme, Dillard will be a little behind in terms of his feel for set points and firing off the ball in the run game. While he could play with a little more ferocity as a finisher, he has the athletic ability to make all the blocks and the protection talent to become a good, early starter on the left side.

Chris Lindstrom, guard

Highlights:

— 97th percentile 40-yard dash

— 98th percentile broad jump

— 83rd percentile 20-yard shuttle

Lindstrom was named to the All-American third-team and first-team All-ACC at Boston College. The speedy right guard has exceptional length, which Zimmer mentioned as a factor when the Vikings analyze offensive linemen. He is another zone scheme type interior linemen who could step in right away.

NFL.com overview: Lindstrom is one of the most athletic interior lineman in the 2019 draft with a rare ability to match movement quickness with anyone across from him. His quickness can place him in position to make blocks on both the first and second levels and he has an impressive ability to cover lateral space and protect his gaps as a pass blocker. Lindstrom is scrappy at the point of attack but lacks the length, mass and strength some teams will want. His final destination could be as a guard/center in a zone scheme where he can become a long-time starter.

Tackle/guard, Dalton Risner

Highlights:

— 87th percentile broad jump

— 69th percentile 3-cone

— 87th percentile 20-yard shuttle

Risner was one of the winners of the Senior Bowl, standing out as a tackle. However his ability to play multiple positions makes him an intriguing potential pick. He might be the type to begin as an interior lineman and move outside. That would be attractive to the Vikings, whose future plan beyond Riley Reiff may be to move Brian O’Neill to left tackle and find a right tackle.

NFL.com overview: He possesses average length and athletic ability, but with enough tape consumption, it becomes clear he has the necessary tools to get guys blocked on the NFL level. Risner is the same player on every snap with core strength, body control, and strong hands, allowing him to succeed on a relatively consistent basis. His position flexibility (started at right tackle and center) and play traits mirror those of former KSU standout Cody Whitehair. Risner will need to prove he can handle NFL edge speed, but a move inside could be a failsafe option for him.

K-State OT Dalton Risner is a Nate Solder superfan. Said he’s mirrored his game after the former Patriots tackle. pic.twitter.com/iIkHvGF2iw — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) February 28, 2019

Center/guard, Michael Jordan

— 92nd percentile vertical jump

— 98th percentile broad jump

— 64th percentile 3-cone

Has played both center and guard for the Buckeyes. Has an impressive frame at 6-foot-6, 312-pounds and with 34 1/2 inch arms. He didn’t impress in the 40, but showed explosiveness that might catch the eye of teams around the league. Jordan’s experience at a high level in college could give him a chance to start right away.

NFL.com overview: Center-guard prospect with NFL size and a frame that should add even more mass and muscle. Jordan has rare height for a center but has easy flexibility in his hips, knees and ankles, allowing him to man the position. He’s a little lazy with his hands and might not move well enough for teams asking their interior linemen to get out in space. His 2017 guard tape might be more appealing to teams as he flashed as a drive-blocker. His size and versatility could make him a Day 2 draft pick with starting potential early in his career.