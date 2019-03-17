With Easton off the market, here are the best remaining O-line free agents

Since the opening of free agency, it appeared the Minnesota Vikings were on track to retain guard Nick Easton, who was a solid piece of the offensive line in 2017 and missed last season due to injury. However, the former Viking guard signed a four-year deal with the Saints on Sunday night, leaving Minnesota still in need of both a left and right guard. Here are the top remaining free agents…

Guards

TJ Lang

PFF rank: 11th (only 282 snaps)

When healthy, one of the best interior linemen in the NFL. However, Lang has not yet said whether he will continue playing in 2019.

Ben Garland

PFF rank: 16th (371 snaps)

An undersized guard who might be a scheme fit. Struggled in pass protection and lacks starting experience.

Quinton Spain

PFF rank (with at least 240 snaps): 37th of 88

A strong, sturdy pass blocker. Weighs in around 330 and lacks quickness to help Vikings in zone running game.

Tom Compton

PFF rank: 46th

A fill-in player until last season. Struggled against the NFC North’s beast interior D-linemen.

Mike Remmers

PFF rank: 51st

Cut by the Vikings, Remmers did not transition to guard last year as well as the Vikings hoped.

Stefen Wisniewski

PFF rank: 62nd

Veteran who has provided average play at center and guard for the majority of his career, but PFF grades dipped last year.

Josh Kline

PFF rank: 53rd

Former Patriot and Titan was a mid-pack guard with solid pass blocking grades until last season when his play dropped off, possibly due to injury.

Josh Sitton

PFF rank: Not enough snaps to qualify due to injury (seventh of 92 in 2017)

An elite guard when he’s playing. Missed all but one game with a shoulder injury.

Andy Levitre

PFF rank: Not enough snaps to qualify (13th of 92 in 2017)

Played a big role on the 2016 Super Bowl Falcons team but spent last season mostly on IR.

Brett Jones

PFF rank: Not enough snaps to qualify (16th of 39 in 2017)

Vikings traded for Jones to fill the gap while Pat Elflein recovered. He played well at times in New York but did not grade well in his three-and-a-half games.

Chance Warmack

PFF rank: Not enough snaps to qualify (43rd of 92 in 2017)

Still under 30, Warmack once looked like a solid budding starter. Has seen only a handful of chances in Philadelphia as a backup.

Tackles

Jermey Parnell

PFF rank: 50th of 85

Veteran tackle who has seen better days. Released by the Jags.

Ryan Schraeder

PFF rank: 56th

Was a strong piece for the Falcons two years ago. Play dropped off after Kyle Shanahan left for San Francisco.

Jared Veldheer

PFF rank: 59th

Experienced and solid as a swing tackle, not much more.

Donald Penn

PFF rank: Not enough snaps to qualify (11th of 77 in 2017)

Elite when he’s at his best, but is 36 and coming off an injury.