Zulgad’s Vikings blog: Quick thoughts, analysis in the days of legal tampering

It’s only Day 1 of the NFL’s legal-tampering period — free agency doesn’t open until Wednesday afternoon — but there is no lack of activity for the Vikings.

The team already has made a couple of moves and there should be more to come as free agency draws closer. Here is a running commentary on what the Vikings have done thus far, along with some random thoughts. Updates to come as warranted.

SET UP TO FAIL

The Vikings created $4.5 million in salary-cap space by releasing Mike Remmers after signing the veteran to a five-year, $30 million deal in 2017. This was a logical move for a team that began the day with the second-lowest amount of cap space available in the NFL, but Remmers can be forgiven if he departs Minnesota somewhat bitter about how things played out.

Remmers was signed by the Vikings to play right tackle and spent most of 2017 at that position. The Vikings moved Remmers to guard late in the 2017 season because of injuries on the offensive line, but he had looked more at home playing tackle. Nonetheless, the Vikings decided to shift Remmers to right guard for 2018 and he played the entire season at that spot.

You might have heard that the Vikings’ offensive line was not a strength during a disappointing 8-7-1 season and, thus, changes were coming. Remmers wasn’t going to be moved back to right tackle — that position now belongs to 2018 second-round pick Brian O’Neill — and so he will wind up elsewhere.

Hopefully, for Remmer’s sake, he will sign with a team that allows him to play right tackle.

ODD DECISION

The Vikings’ decision to jettison safety Andrew Sendejo and Remmers put the Vikings 28th in the league in cap space with $13.4 million available. The Vikings can save another $10.5 million in cap room if they get rid of the contract of defensive end Everson Griffen and it won’t be surprising if that happens.

Another way to gain cap room would have been to restructure the contract of Kyle Rudolph. Entering the final season of his contract, the tight end has a salary-cap hit of $7.6 million for 2019 and there would be no dead money if the Vikings released him. So why not examine doing something in order to create more space?

That’s a logical question and there has been plenty of speculation that the Vikings would address this matter. But Andrew Krammer of the Star Tribune spoke to Rudolph during an event Sunday in Rochester, Minn., and it appears he has not been approached.

“For the last two weeks, there have been a bunch of stories circling about me being asked to restructure my contract, taking a pay cut or getting cut,” Rudolph, who will turn 30 in November, told the paper. “Neither me nor my agent have had any contact with the Vikings in that regard. From our understanding, I’m here playing under the contract I’m under for one more year.”

One has to wonder if general manager Rick Spielman will be making a call to Rudolph’s agent in the coming days in order to change that contract.

YOU CAN’T BE SERIOUS

The Star Tribune had a position-by-position breakdown for the Vikings in the Sunday paper and it was the last sentence under the “Big Decision” section in the wide receiver category that caught my attention.

Wrote Ben Goessling: “Though the Vikings would save $654,770 by cutting (Laquon) Treadwell, coach Mike Zimmer said new assistant head coach Gary Kubiak has ‘big plans’ for the former first-round pick.”

Huh?

How many times can we hear that the Vikings think they can do something with Treadwell? The 23rd pick in the 2016 draft has been bust. The Vikings’ top two wide receivers — Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen — are Pro Bowl talents, but the issue last season was Kirk Cousins proved that if you were on the field he would throw you the ball.

That meant too many passes were directed at Treadwell. He dropped five of the 53 passes on which he was targeted. Treadwell, who has only one career touchdown catch, can’t be an option for Cousins. Thinking that he all of a sudden is going to make some type of major improvement in his four season seems like wishful thinking.

Kubiak’s presence should make a big difference with this offense, but the man isn’t a miracle worker.