Draft sims, Twitter wars and the rapidly changing world of internet draft coverage

THE INTERNET. — As you read this, Joe Marino is receiving screen shots of draft simulations from NFL fans all over the world.

“There isn’t an hour that goes by without someone sending me [or our main Twitter account] a draft sim,” said Marino, who is the senior NFL Draft analyst and Chief Administrative Officer for The Draft Network.

“It’s unrelenting but that’s what we want,” Marino added.

The Draft Network launched in early August 2018. Since then it has taken leaps forward in popularity with the release of a tool that allowed fans to create their own mock drafts. The TDN Twitter account will clear 50,000 followers by draft day.

“To really give you those situations and you can’t just drum it up in your mind like, ‘this would be the perfect draft.’ Well let’s see if that really happens,” Marino said. “We felt like it was a big opportunity to jump into the market with something that was pretty comprehensive across the board with the simulator as one of the core pieces of that.”

It’s not the first simulator but it’s resonated because of the user-friendly interface and on-demand scouting reports for each player. That allows users to play GM with TDN’s eight-person staff as their scouting department.

“It isn’t just doing a mock draft and making picks, but as it goes along you can learn more about the prospects,” Marino said.

The interface and model are certainly reasons why the TDN simulator has been a success. But timing is everything. It’s also caught fire because people are generally wild for the draft in ways they never have been before.

Last year the draft posted the highest ratings for any NFL Draft ever. Per CBS Sports the 2018 ratings jumped 25 percent from 2017 and the NFL said that 45.8 million people watched at least some of the draft.

“We’re very, very, very passionate about it and that’s always going to be the core of what we do at The Draft Network, we love the NFL, we love the draft, we love talking prospects, but it’s also a business opportunity,” Marino said. “This thing is growing so rapidly.”

By the time the No. 1 pick is announced on April 25, he will have viewed thousands of fans’ draft scenarios on Twitter. Marino will also have spent endless hours watching film of potential draft picks, traveled thousands of miles from his home in Charlotte, North Carolina, to college games, the Senior Bowl and the NFL Combine, done dozens of radio and podcast interviews and written scouting reports for far more players than the 250 or so who will get drafted over the event’s three-day span.

Marino, who said that four different teams’ executives have told him their franchises have used the simulator, can’t help but marvel at the draft’s explosion in popularity.

“I remember watching SportsCenter this time of year and waiting for the segment with Mel Kiper where they would roll clips of the players while he talks about them and that was ‘watching film,'” he said.

But like anything else, with rapid expansion comes unexpected consequences. Think about it like the ride-sharing industry. On its face, dialing up a ride is convenient. As a result you have added traffic, less people using public transit, Taxi drivers going out of business, drivers whose ability isn’t tested and on and on.

That’s Draft Twitter. As a result of an insane amount of intrigue surrounding the draft, there are people like Marino making careers where they never believed there would be opportunity and now fans can get everything they ever wanted with the draft in a couple clicks. All that is great.

However, with the market flooding with people frantically pushing to become online draft experts there has been a vast increase in rivalries and infighting within the draft community, huge numbers of folks with no actual expertise having influential voices, a devaluing of actual reporting and a thirst for the hottest prospect take. It’s gone from a group of analysts big enough for a weekend game of Dungeons and Dragons to a Disney Land crowd with Kardashian-level drama.

“All these guys repeating each other”

When asked about the downside of Draft Twitter and its budding popularity two separate sources who do not work for the same organization said there is at least one prominent draft “analyst” with tens of thousands of followers whose work is almost entirely ripped off from professional draft reporters.

Both sources gave examples of this analyst stealing scouting reports, statistical analysis and film studies from proven analysts like the folks at The Draft Network, CBS’s Dane Brugler, NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein and so forth.

They indicated the person’s Twitter timeline is full of stolen reports about draft visits, ripped off one-liners and opinions from other writers with bigger platforms and claims of having “sources” on a draft visits that are actually from players’ Instagram accounts.

With enough self promotion, however, this person is a contributor to some draft-related websites and appears regularly on a podcast or three. He has also does a number of radio appearances, gaining attention from endless draft diatribes on Twitter. He sells a draft guide and has an ardent group of folks who promote his work.

Why hasn’t anything been done? Plagiarism is a difficult crime to prove (which is why we have chosen not to use BobScout33’s real name or account) even in the general journalism world. In draft analysis, it’s much harder considering the amount of opinion writing compared to fact-based sports reporting.

In February 2017, Brugler caught a FanSided author named JW Gravley stealing his work and Gravley was fired.

These are egregious examples of a culture that struggles with group think.

Eric Edholm, a long-time Pro Football Weekly writer who now covers the draft for Yahoo! Sports, points out that, for some draft analysts trying to build a following, part of the ploy to stand out is to discredit mainstream reporters.

“The joke about Draft Twitter was that the Yahoo! Sports and Sports Illustrated and CBS’s, those guys don’t know what they are doing, we’re the real experts here,” Edholm said. “But there was so much group think in Draft Twitter, all these guys just repeating each other….for the readers it’s hard to know who knows what and who’s full of crap and who actually knows what they’re talking about.”

And when a take from a long-time draft reporter doesn’t match up with Draft Twitter, it’s problematic.

Edholm used the example of his former colleague Nolan Nawrocki, who was called racist and gutless on the interwebs for a report he wrote on West Virginia’s Geno Smith saying Smith was not a “student of the game.” USA Today said Nawrocki’s report was proof of a “black tax” that Smith and other black quarterbacks had to pay.

Two years later, after Smith dropped in the draft to the second round and it became apparent he was going bust as the New York Jets’ quarterback, ESPN wrote a piece calling Nawrocki’s report “on target.”

Certainly there are real biases against black quarterbacks, so sensitivity to coded language is fair but in this case, once the internet decided Nawrocki was out of line, thousands of snarky tweets came raining down. When the information turned out to be correct, nobody apologized. The Nawrocki incident represents the gap between draft reporting based on team sources and the more modern way of home-office tape grinding.

“[Nawrocki] talks to enough people to know, if he’s got something strong he’s going to go with it and he’s damn sure he knows it,” Edholm said. “All these people just torching him on Twitter and he ended up being right. Geno skipped a meeting to go to a movie. [Nawrocki] always had a good feel for sourcing information from multiple teams…if he hears it from three or four teams, they are probably not making it up.”

For some fans of Draft Twitter, the infighting might be just as entertaining as the draft writing and analysis. Not for Marino.

“It’s been challenging,” Marino said. “The amount of people that want to cast stones…it’s bad because there’s so much good passion and so many people who care so much about this stuff. If we could just use this stuff to learn from each other, this community can be outstanding. Unfortunately there is that component of it. We probably needed to be more self aware at times and handle things differently and ignore some times. It comes with our rise to prominence in this space and that’s something people are quick to try to discredit.”

Sometimes the disagreements go farther than just calling out draft reports. Last month The Draft Network’s Twitter account was hacked. The hacker posted screen grabs of tweets from at least five years ago by one of TDN’s analysts that used homophobic language. The analyst was suspended.

“These guys get into cat fights with each other,” Edholm said. “It’s so strange.”

Especially strange in an industry in which every analyst’s results are mixed. Marino points out that even the most accurate mock draft will nail about 30 percent of first-round picks. Not to mention that studies of the draft have found that no team is good at drafting over a long period of time.

“The whole point is that we’re all going to see this thing differently, we’re all going to weigh the information differently, we’re all going to have different sources of information,” Edholm said.

Simpler times

Edholm, who once traded a case of beer for a chance to use a friend’s cable TV to watch the draft, has now been writing about it long enough to remember the days where only a handful of analysts in the game.

In 2002, he began working at Pro Football Weekly with the late Joel Buchsbaum, who is to draft reporting what Robert Johnson is to blues music. Buchsbaum started writing about the draft in 1978 for PFW. He was hired after repeatedly sending letters to PFW publisher Arthur Arkush.

By the late-90s Buchsbaum had built up a Rolodex of NFL personnel and a following of readers and listeners to his radio appearances around the country. At the time, Buchsbaum, Mel Kiper and OURLADS made up a large percentage of the draft writing in the country.

“He was writing up a lot of the reports — and by writing up I mean he would hand write his notes and mail them in,” Edholm said. “They tried getting him a fax machine and he didn’t want that, they bought him a computer and it collected dust….We would transcribe his voicemails. He would say like, ‘this running back from Southern Miss has a good hop in his step, suffered an ankle injury his junior year,’ and it was like, what in the world? Even then it felt like it was going back in time a million years but even then Joel’s information was impeccable. I remember that it hammered home in my head that he was seldom wrong. He wasn’t always right but he was seldom wrong. I know that sounds weird but he grinded at it. He called everyone he knew on it.”

Edholm wrote that Bill Belichick tried to hire Buchsbaum and that he was close with the likes of Al Davis and the who’s who of the NFL throughout his writing career.

Buchsbaum was more of a low-key, understated draft analyst as opposed to the exuberant Kiper, whose rise-to-stardom moment came when Colts president Bill Tobin called him out on TV during the draft broadcast.

After working with a legend, Edholm would be within his bounds to be frustrated by the cluster that Draft Twitter has become. After all, on Draft Twitter, there are way more wannabe Kipers than Buchbaums. And there aren’t many present analysts that have been approached by Belichick for gigs. Or many that have been hired by teams at all, unlike analytics writers in baseball and hockey who have been hired by numerous franchises. But even as he tries to compete for eyeballs at Yahoo! Sports, his outlook isn’t one of frustration.

“With all these websites trying to get an edge and the mock draft machines and all that and the prospect databases, it’s overwhelming,” he said. “It’s good for me. It’s good for business.”

Edholm said that the draft simulators especially bring fans inside a world that only a handful of analysts understood in the past.

“I think it shows there’s a process involved,” he said. “You see one little change, one little variance and it affects everything else. People start to realize…this is like an eight-dimensional thing. It’s not just, pick the team, pick the team. It blows my mind every year. I do think fans are getting smarter on these things and becoming more aware of how the process works.”

NextGen

Ethan Young is one of Draft Twitter’s success stories. He’s 24 years old, which tells you about how long Draft Twitter has been a thing.

After writing for websites like FanRag Sports and Inside the Pylon, who often give opportunities to up-and-coming writers, Young was hired by Bleacher Report as a scout in August 2016, specifically analyzing interior offensive linemen.

He worked for B/R for 18 months before the NFL came calling. Young worked for the league as a Spatial Tracking Researcher, putting his efforts into NFL NextGen statistics, including a stat that gives an expected completion percentage for each throw.

While in Los Angeles, he connected with newly-hired UCLA football coach Chip Kelly. A long conversation led to another gig, this time working quality control and analytics for UCLA. After one year, Young was bumped up to director of player personnel where he focuses on recruiting.

“It’s been a whirlwind and I finally get to live the dream a little bit,” Young said.

How did he get ahead so quickly? Scouting instincts, for one. At 20, Young was a finalist in a Move the Sticks scouting competition run by former NFL scouts Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks.

Young’s work also received significant attention because of the infusion of data and analytics studies into his scouting work.

“For me it was always, how can this inform decision making?” Young said. “In my mind I was always a scout and I was using this as a competitive advantage to be right more than the average Joe. That was my approach with it and people started to like it. It was working for me, so I kept going down that rabbit hole. More research, more player-personnel projects.”

Young continued:

“It’s really just about, how do I use information to make my decision making better and it really ramped up my experience because now I’ve been through all these situations that people hadn’t gone through in 20 years on my computer and getting to see how things played out and all the factors that went into them really helped me learn and I think that enabled me to do what I’ve been doing because I have a lot of experience seeing past failures and past successes based on these peripheral markers.”

The area of research and contextualizing college statistics is even more fresh than members of Generation Z diving head first into game tape. The use of a player’s college numbers used to come with a “buyer beware” warning label.

As an easy example to demonstrate the issues with NCAA stats, Cowboys receiver Terrance Williams, a third-round pick from Baylor, edged out Randy Moss for seventh all-time in single-season receiving yards while at Baylor. Williams’ career high in NFL receiving is 53 catches while Moss might be the best receiver to ever play. Graham Harrell and Colt Brennan are two of the best college QBs ever, statistically speaking.

Over the past four years, Pro Football Focus has been working to figure out which combination of stats, grades and NFL Combine data connect to success at the next level.

“[PFF has] been running correlation studies and trying to work out what elements of PFF’s grading do translate to the next level,” PFF’s Sam Monson told Purple Daily on SKOR North. “Some are stronger than others based off the position. Offensive line grading, pass blocking has a very strong correlation to the next level. Even diving deeper into the overall grades, pulling out certain elements of grades, whether it’s passing from a clean pocket, figuring out the percentage of negatively graded throws for quarterbacks is one of the most important things for projecting how a guy is going to do at the next level rather than the number of big plays he makes, it’s how many times does he screw up. It’s understanding where these things lie in the draft landscape. We’re still only beginning to scratch the surface of that.”

Monson added that drive from football fans to learn about the draft is similar to readers of PFF’s NFL data work. It speaks to the desire to become experts on their own rather than simply trusting one reporter or analyst’s take.

“Instead of hearing ‘this is one of the best in the league’ according to whatever random announcer is doing that game, you know that’s not true and now you have some data so you can do research yourself,” Monson said. “That was true 10 years ago when we started doing it for the NFL and it’s true for the draft now. You don’t want to listen to just whoever is on the TV telling you what a great pick it is.”

Monson said that hit rates on prospects are always going to depend on circumstances. Situation, health, scheme and development all come into play. There are always going to be things we can’t know.

Minnesota Vikings head coach Mike Zimmer said last year that even with an entire scouting department, analytics department, background research and one-on-one interviews that it’s still difficult to tell whether a player can push themselves to fulfill their potential.

“You don’t really know honestly when you draft them,” Zimmer said. “You think you do but that doesn’t necessarily mean that they love football. They fool you sometimes too, but usually when they get out here it’s grinding, it’s hard and all that then maybe you find out that he doesn’t like it as much as some other guy.”

Young added that it’s hard to be certain of things like techniques, schemes, assignments and competitiveness by just watching tape.

But the more competitive Draft Twitter becomes, the more reaching on these matters we see. Which makes you curious about where it’s all going.

Young said he doesn’t expect a slow down in the interest level from fans or a reduction in people covering the draft, but wonders whether the rate of new draft analysts showing up on the scene will slow down in the coming years.

“I think we see some good work coming out but it’s kind of getting redundant,” he said. “The one thing we will see is the market will grow but the quantity of people doing it on a sustainable scale will decrease and it will be the major people who got in early becoming bigger voices. That would be my forecast for it. That’s not to say there can’t be some rising stars in the future but with so many established people now there’s more demand than there is supply, at some point something has to give there. I don’t think the industry is doomed or anything like that. It will be interesting to see, where do these people go? There aren’t enough spots in the media world.”

Even if there is a slow down in draft analysis in the future, we can be certain that the days of hoping to catch a PFW magazine in the grocery store or taping Kiper’s five-minute spot on SportsCenter to get the latest on the NFL Draft are gone. Despite some of the issues that come along with Draft Twitter, that’s a good thing for football fans.

“The one cool thing about Draft Twitter is that it’s taken a world that was seemingly inaccessible and brought it to light, that’s pretty cool,” Young said.