Did the Vikings make all the right moves? A look at the options in Round One

The Vikings’ decision to use the 18th pick in the first round of the NFL draft on center Garrett Bradbury on Thursday night drew plenty of applause, including from this space.

Considering how the first round played out, the Vikings had a few choices when their selection came up. As we wait for the second round to begin, let’s explore what those options might have been.

Should the Vikings have traded up?

Nope.

Because of how the opening round unfolded, there was never a time the Vikings had to be truly concerned that every top-tier player from the offensive line was going to be gone when their pick arrived. The first offensive lineman wasn’t taken until the 11th selection, when Cincinnati took Alabama tackle Jonah Williams. Atlanta surprised many by selecting Boston College guard Chris Lindstrom with the 14th pick.

Washington tackle Andre Dillard, who many thought the Vikings might happily grab with the 18th pick, was there for the Vikings but they decided to go with the interior lineman.

In the end, general manager Rick Spielman was never faced with seeing a run on offensive linemen that could have forced his hand.

Should the Vikings have traded down?

There are some who thought the Vikings might try to make a deal with Houston to move back from the 18th pick to the 23rd and grab an offensive lineman at that point.

That might have made sense — although Dillard went 22nd to Philadelphia — but the feeling here was why take any chances? Spielman knew what he wanted and when that player fell to him it made the most sense to take him.

The Vikings have seven selections remaining and Spielman usually likes to have 10, so he might have had an opportunity to add to his picks total by dealing back in the first round.

Some years that type of decision might have made perfect sense. But with the Vikings in win-now mode, this wasn’t the year to make that type of trade.

Should the Vikings have traded for Josh Rosen?

My buddy Matthew Coller advocated for the Vikings to send the 18th pick to Arizona for the quarterback, who likely will be traded to the Miami Dolphins since the Cardinals took Kyler Murray with the first-overall pick.

While I think there is a solid case to be made to begin planning for the post-Kirk Cousins era in Minnesota (is it an era if you only play three seasons for a team?), trading a first-round pick for Rosen when your team has such an immediate need seemed like a bad idea.

Now, if it was a third-round pick, perhaps that would make some sense, but Spielman, and coach Mike Zimmer, will enter the 2019 season with another year left on their contracts and likely needing to make the playoffs to remain employed.

Rosen wasn’t going to make that happen in the short term, and Bradbury could play a key role in the expected turnaround of the offensive line in new assistant head coach Gary Kubiak’s system.

A year from now, Spielman, or the Vikings’ next general manager, can begin planning for who will be the Vikings’ quarterback in 2021 and beyond.