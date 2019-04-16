Nothing to mock: Judd takes his best shot at projecting Vikings’ 2019 schedule

Anyone who listens to “Mackey & Judd with Ramie” knows we love to mock — at least when it comes to the NFL draft. But what about a mock Vikings’ schedule? I decided to unveil my best guess for the Vikings’ 2019 schedule during the show on Tuesday.
The NFL schedule will be released at 7 p.m. on Wednesday. (As always, thanks to Chris Reuvers for coming up with this silly idea. Or maybe we shouldn’t thanks Reuvers.)
You’ll know then if I came close. Here are my week-by-week projections for the Vikings’ schedule, including the bye week.
Week 1 vs. Atlanta
Week 2 at Kansas City in a Monday night game
Week 3 vs. Chicago
Week 4 at New York Giants
Week 5 Bye week
Week 6 vs. Green Bay in a Sunday night game
Week 7 vs. Washington in a Monday night game
Week 8 at Dallas
Week 9 at Seattle in a Thursday night game
Week 10 vs. Oakland
Week 11 at Detroit
Week 12 vs. Philadelphia on Thanksgiving night
Week 13 vs. Denver
Week 14 at Chicago on Monday night game
Week 15 at Los Angeles Chargers
Week 16 vs. Detroit
Week 17 at Green Bay