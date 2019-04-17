Vikings best draft fits: TE Noah Fant

A quick look up and down the Minnesota Vikings’ roster won’t give you the immediate impression that tight end is top draft need. After all, Kyle Rudolph is a Pro Bowler and the Vikings do not presently have a clear answer at left guard. But if Iowa’s Noah Fant is available at 18, he might just be too perfect a fit to ignore.

Fant, who has reportedly visited the Vikings in the pre-draft process, caught 39 passes on 60 targets for 519 yards and scored seven touchdowns for the Hawkeyes last season. Of his 105 targets over the last two years, 18 resulted in touchdowns. Per Pro Football Focus data, Fant ranked sixth among draft eligible tight ends in yards per route run and was versatile, gaining 283 yards from the slot.

If there were any questions about his physical tools, Fant answered them at the NFL Combine by putting on a show. He ran a 4.50 40-yard dash and ranked among the elite in the class in nearly every category. Here’s how his performance shaped up historically by percentile (via Mockdraftable):

The Vikings have looked for an athletic No. 2 tight end for some time, drafting the likes of MyCole Pruitt and Bucky Hodges in recent years, but the late-rounders failed to develop into weapons for the Vikings’ offense. They also had free agent tight end Jared Cook in for a visit last offseason. He ultimately signed with the Raiders.

Fant is still in need of development, but he has the potential to challenge defenses right away as a No. 2 option the same way Dallas Goedert did for the Philadelphia Eagles in 2018. When throwing Goedert’s way, Carson Wentz/Nick Foles posted a 110.0 rating on 43 targets. The Vikings were reportedly interested in Goedert during last year’s draft.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared Fant to Eric Ebron. He wrote:

Pass-catching tight end with the length, acceleration and speed to create matchup challenges both short and long. Fant is at his best in open space and on the move as his catch-focus appears to wane when coverage crowds him or he hears footsteps. He needs to get stronger and more competitive at the point of attack to help a run game, but if that never happens, his ability to uncover and hit big plays will still make him a coveted prize for teams ready to add a move tight end as their new matchup toy.

It isn’t just Fant’s speed that makes him potentially the best fit of any player the Vikings could have on the board on draft night, it’s also the offensive scheme they plan to use this season.

In 2016, with Sean McVay calling the plays in Washington, Kirk Cousins had a great deal of success throwing to his two exceptional tight ends.

Cousins to Jordan Reed — 66-for-85 (77.6 percent), 10.6 yards per completion, 114.0 rating

Cousins to Vernon Davis — 44-for-59 (74.6 percent) 13.3 yards per completion, 102.6 rating

According to ESPN Splits, Cousins had remarkable numbers when throwing out of 12 personnel, completing 73.3 percent of his passes and registering a 113.4 rating on 86 passes.

Multiple tight end sets force defenses to choose between handling the two tight ends with three linebackers or staying in a nickel package with two linebackers and a nickel corner, which ultimately gives the offense an advantage on the ground. There’s a natural advantage on play-action plays as well. In 2016, Cousins ranked second in the NFL in yards per attempt when using play-action at 10.4 yards per throw.

Per Sharp Football Stats, the highest percentage of two TE sets was the Houston Texans at 40 percent. The Giants, Eagles and Titans were all above 30 percent. Texans QB DeShaun Watson ranked second in 2018 in play-action yards per attempt, tied with Philly’s Wentz.

Tight ends have been used differently throughout the years under Gary Kubiak. In Baltimore in 2014, the Ravens planned to use Owen Daniels and Dennis Pitta for a one-two punch at tight end, but Pitta was lost for the season after Week 3. He caught 16 passes in his first three weeks.

The short-term fit provides the extra threat that was missing in the Vikings’ offense last year. The long-term fit is that Fant could transition into the No. 1 tight end. Rudolph is entering the final year of his contract and it’s unclear whether he will agree to a new deal to stay in Minnesota. Current backup David Morgan is a blocking weapon and No. 3 Tyler Conklin was a fifth-round pick last year who made five catches.

Of course there will be a strong urge for the Vikings to take the best offensive lineman available with the 18th overall pick and ultimately that might be the right direction considering the serious need up front. But if we’re purely focused on the player who could slide into a Day 1 role and fill a long-term spot as a dynamic playmaker with star potential, Fant might be the best fit for Minnesota.