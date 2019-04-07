Report: Vikings to sign QB Sean Mannion

The Minnesota Vikings will add another quarterback behind Kirk Cousins, according to Mike Garafolo of NFL Network.

The team will reportedly sign Los Angeles Ram Sean Mannion. The 26-year-old quarterback was picked in the third round by the Rams in 2015. He has appeared in 10 games and thrown 53 passes with 33 completions for 258 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception.

Mannion will compete for the No. 2 spot with Kyle Sloter, who was impressive in last year’s preseason.