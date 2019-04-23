Scott Studwell to retire from Vikings’ scouting department

Scott Studwell joined the Vikings as a ninth-round pick out of the University of Illinois in 1977. Forty-two years later, he has decided it’s time to step away.

Vikings general manager Rick Spielman said during his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday that Studwell will retire from the team’s scouting department at the end of May. Studwell played linebacker for the Vikings for 14 seasons, retiring in 1990 as the all-time leading tackler in franchise history, and was named one of the 50 greatest Vikings of all-time in 2010. He was inducted into the team’s Ring of Honor in 2009.

Studwell continued to work for the Vikings off-the-field following his retirement and became player personnel coordinator in 1992. In 2002, the Vikings named Studwell their director of college scouting. Studwell resigned from that position following the 2014 draft, but continued to work for the scouting department.

“I want to spend more time with my family,” Studwell told Vikings.com. “I know for a fact that, personally, I cannot do this on a part-time basis. I’m either all-in or I’m out. This is not a part-time job, and this is not a part-time business. For me, it was either continue doing what you’re doing, or you have to call it quits. I want to spend more time with my wife, my family, my grandkids … it just feels like the right time to do it.”