Simulating all seven rounds of the Vikings draft

We are just hours away from the NFL Draft, so it’s time for the final swing at projecting the Minnesota Vikings’ draft.

Most media outlets mock, but we take a different path with the draft sim using The Draft Network. The site allows us to make the Vikings’ selections while simulating the rest of the draft based on draft rankings and team needs.

Here is our final run through before draft day:

About the picks

Noah Fant

While offensive line is a top priority, tight end is also a major need for the Vikings, not only to add a weapon for 2019 but down the road as well. Pro Bowler Kyle Rudolph is in the final year of his contract and may opt to hit the market after this season. There has been a good deal of debate about where Fant belongs in the draft, in part because he was the second best tight end on his own team. However, his 4.5 40-yard dash and big-play ability are a rarity among tight ends. Consider that Kirk Cousins’ best seasons in Washington came with two receiving tight ends, including the blazing-fast Vernon Davis.

PFF wrote:

Fant is the most freakishly athletic tight end in this draft class, but his inconsistent hands are still a concern. He’s dropped 11 passes on 80 catchable targets over the past two seasons. Chris Lindstrom There aren’t too many players on the offensive line who could make better fits for the Vikings’ scheme than Lindstrom. He has outstanding athleticism and quickness and was a magnificent pass blocker at Boston College, allowing zero sacks and zero QB hits in his final season (per PFF). He would be the Day 1 starter the Vikings are looking for. Jachai Polite Once thought to be a first-round pick, scores at the NFL Combine brought about concerns over whether he was worth a top selection. In the third round he would be a bargain. If he’s a hit, Polite would be a rotational player in his first year and potentially fill a future role across from Danielle Hunter. Per PFF, he put together 10 sacks, six QB hits and 25 hurries last season for Florida and ranked in the top 10 in run stop percentage. Antoine Wesley This draft is full of solid receiving prospects in the middle round. Wesley’s size at 6-foot-4 and production and Texas Tech made him a standout. He caught 88 passes on 127 targets and had 13 catches over 20 yards (per PFF). He could compete for the No. 3 receiving spot right away. Hamp Cheevers One of the best names in the draft, Cheevers reminds you of Nickell Robey-Coleman with his size and projection as a slot corner. At BC he picked off nine passes in two seasons and gave up a 35.9 passer rating against (per PFF). At 5-foot-9, 170-pounds, he isn’t a Mike Zimmer prototype but his production makes him an intriguing late rounder. Bryce Love Knee concerns have kept Love mostly out of the conversation for top running back but he’s worth a late-round flier. He averaged 6.8 yards per carry for his career at Stanford and despite a drop in his senior year was top 15 in the draft class in PFF’s elusive rating. Austin Bryant One of the only Clemson defensive linemen who is not a top pick. He doesn’t meet the specs but he produced against top competition, racking up 10 sacks in 2017 and seven last year. Mitch Hyatt Four-year starter who might not have the highest upside but gave up only three sacks in the last two years.

Who they could have picked

This draft was fascinating in the first round because the linemen who would be most interesting for the Vikings were already off the board with Dillard, Bradbury and Williams going at 13, 15 and 16. Rather than reach for a second-round prospect like Dalton Risner we decided to go with the high-ceiling tight end and hope that there wasn’t a run on the remaining linemen in the first. Luckily Lindstrom was still on the board in the second (some have him as a first-round prospect).

The difficult thing to pass up in the second round was two very good cornerback prospects. In this sim, Sean Bunting of Central Michigan, Justin Layne and Trayvon Mullen were taken right after the Vikings picked at 50. Clemson’s Dexter Lawrence, tackle Tytus Howard and receiver Deebo Samuel were also interesting potential picks there.

In the third round, some talented prospects were still hanging around when the Vikings were on the clock including three corners, Isaiah Johnson, Jamel Dean and JoeJuan Williams. All of them are super athletic and interesting for the Vikings. Penn State guard Connor McGovern is a Vikings-style lineman who could be worth grabbing in this spot as well.

How the top of the draft played out

