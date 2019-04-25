The 25 players Vikings fans should know heading into the draft

he NFL Draft is upon us and the Minnesota Vikings have plenty of needs heading into the first round. Here are 25 players Vikings fans should know heading into the draft…

1. OT – Jonah Williams, Alabama

The most refined lineman in the draft, Williams could step into a starting role at left guard right away with the potential of moving to left tackle long term.

2. C — Garrett Bradbury, NC State

A high IQ player with tremendous athleticism. Dominated vs. Clemson last year. Would be a strong scheme fit under Kubiak’s zone scheme.

3. TE — TJ Hockenson, Iowa

A complete tight end with playmaking ability and toughness. Exactly the type who could compliment Kyle Rudolph and take over the job long term.

4. OT — Andre Dillard, Washington State

Four-year starter with high character and strong athletic traits. An elite pass-blocking prospect. Washington State’s system could require him to play catch-up on NFL blocking schemes.

5. OT — Cody Ford, Oklahoma

Has impressive size and athletic ability. Could end up being moved from tackle to guard.

6. TE — Noah Fant, Iowa

Fant has the speed that the Vikings lack at the tight end position. Grabbed 69 passes over the last two seasons at Iowa, averaging around 14 yards per catch. Has the potential to turn into a big-play threat.

7. OG — Chris Lindstrom, Boston College

A quick guard who might be a good fit for the Vikings’ zone running scheme.

8. DT — Christian Wilkins, Clemson

Some mock drafters have Wilkins as one of the top picks, others aren’t as sold. Considered a high character player who can get after the passer.

9. OT — Jawaan Taylor, Florida

A dominant right tackle who likely will be selected before the Vikings get a chance to pick him. Considered a “mauler.”

10. DT — Rashan Gary, Michigan

Explosive D-lineman with tons of potential, but only came away with 3.5 sacks last season. Mel Kiper mocked him to the Vikings.

11. OL — Dalton Risner, Kansas State

A versatile lineman who played right tackle and center. Raised his stock at the Senior Bowl and could end up in the first round.

12. CB — Greedy Williams, LSU

Has the height (6-foot-1) and speed to project as a Mike Zimmer style corner. Put together dominant numbers against quality competition at LSU.

13. DE — Montez Sweat, Miss. State

Has been compared to Danielle Hunter with his height, length and athleticism. Picked up 22.5 sacks over the last two years.

14. Jeffery Simmons, Miss. State

Considered a top prospect in the draft, an injury might keep him out for the entire 2019 season. That could scare teams away but his potential upside also could make him a first-round pick. Simmons visited the Vikings.

15. OT — Greg Little, Mississippi

A legitimate left tackle prospect at 6-foot-6, 325-pounds. Very high ceiling due to size/athleticism combo but shortcomings in his game could allow him to be available at 18.

16. DT — Jerry Tillery, Notre Dame

The 6-foot-7 D-lineman has a very high ceiling and may have just begun to show his potential with 7.0 sacks.

17. CB — Lonnie Johnson Jr., Kentucky

Lanky corner at 6-foot-2 with terrific athleticism. A raw prospect who might go in the first or second.

18. DE — Brian Burns, Florida State

Speedy edge rusher with 10.0 sacks in 2018. There are some who see him as an outside linebacker.

19. WR — Marquise Brown, Oklahoma

Ridiculous numbers with 75 catches for 1,318 yards. Has the ability to break the game open at any time.

20. TE — Irv Smith Jr., Alabama

Quality route runner and receiving tight end who made 44 catches for 710 yards for Alabama.

21. OL — Erik McCoy, Texas A&M

An under-the-radar prospect who put together good performances against the best of the SEC.

22. S — Johnathan Abram, Miss. State

A hard-nosed safety who ran a 4.45 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

23. WR — AJ Brown, Ole Miss

Put up 85 catches, 1,320 yards in his junior season. Slot receiver with size and strength.

24. DE, Clelin Ferrell, Clemson

Put up 11.5 sacks on the national championship team. Has exceptional length with an 82-inch wingspan.

25. WR — N’Keal Harry, Arizona State

More than 200 receptions over the last three years and 22 touchdowns for the 6-foot-4 receiver.

Honorable mention

T – Kaleb McGary, Washington

C – Elgton Jenkins, Mississippi State

WR – Deebo Samuel, South Carolina

WR – Ohio State Paris Campbell

CB – Deandre Baker, Georgia

CB – Byron Murphy Washington

CB – Rock Ya-Sin, Temple

S – Darnell Savage, Maryland