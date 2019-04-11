The wait for Vikings’ 2019 schedule is almost over

Will the Vikings open at home for a third consecutive year? Will the Vikings play host to the Philadelphia Eagles in their first-ever home game on Thanksgiving night as has been reported?

You won’t have to wait much longer to find out.

Indications are the NFL will release its 2019 regular-season schedule next week.

One clue came from this tweet from new Cleveland Browns receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

Just seen the schedule, it’s funny how God and the universe works…. week 1 surprise 😈😈😈 — Odell Beckham Jr (@obj) April 11, 2019

The Vikings have known their opponents for next season since the end of last year. The NFC North will play each of the teams from the NFC East and AFC West. Minnesota will play host to the Eagles, Washington, Oakland, Denver and Atlanta, as well as Chicago, Denver and Green Bay.

The Vikings’ away games will be against Dallas, the New York Giants, Kansas City, the Los Angeles Chargers and Seattle, as well as their three NFC North opponents.

One thing the Vikings know is they won’t open against the Packers or Bears. The NFL already has announced that those two teams will play in the league’s Thursday night opener at Soldier Field. The 2019 season will mark the 100-year anniversary for the NFL and league officials decided to have two longtime rivals meet instead of having the Super Bowl champion Patriots play that night.

The Vikings will open their exhibition schedule at 7 p.m. on Aug. 9 (a Friday) in New Orleans. Minnesota will then play host to Seattle at 7 p.m. on Aug. 18 (a Sunday) and Arizona at noon on Aug. 24 (a Saturday). The Vikings will close the preseason at 6:30 p.m. on Aug. 29 (a Thursday) in Buffalo. The Aug. 18 game will be televised nationally by Fox.