Thielen, Vikings agree to four-year contract extension

The most underpaid receiver in the NFL is no longer Adam Thielen.

The Vikings and Thielen’s representative IFA announced that the Pro Bowl receiver and the team have agreed in principle to a $64 million contract extension over four years that could be worth as much as $73 million.

Thielen’s current deal, which he signed as an RFA after the 2016 season, was set to pay him just $3.8 million in base salary this season with a $6.1 million cap hit.

Thielen made 113 receptions (third most in team history) for 1,373 yards (fourth most in team history) and nine receiving touchdowns last season. Per Pro Football Focus, quarterback Kirk Cousins had a 115.4 rating when targeting Thielen.