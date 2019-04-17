Vikings’ 2019 schedule: What we know right now

The NFL won’t release its schedule until 7 tonight, but that doesn’t mean there won’t be leaks and some of them involve the Vikings.

The Chicago Tribune is reporting the Bears will play host to the Vikings in Week 4 and the Vikings will again close the season against Chicago at U.S. Bank Stadium in Week 17. This will be the fourth consecutive season the Vikings will close against the Bears at home.

The Newark-based Star-Ledger reported the Giants will play host to the Vikings at noon on Oct. 6 in Week 5. We also have this report from the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, meaning the Vikings would again play the Packers in Week 2 at Lambeau Field.