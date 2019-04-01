Vikings appear to be looking closely at the top tight ends in the draft

While it may be smokescreen season, the Minnesota Vikings’ apparent interest in tight ends in the NFL Draft makes a whole lot of sense.

NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero reported Monday that the Vikings will have Iowa tight end Noah Fant in for a pre-draft visit this week.

As part of our “Roster Reset” series, we talk about the #Vikings, who have an intriguing pre-draft visit set up this week with Iowa TE Noah Fant. @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/R9rRvw0m7V — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 1, 2019

Fant ran an outstanding 4.50 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, pushing his name into the conversation for the best tight end prospect. ESPN’s Mel Kiper ranks Fant as the third best tight end in a deep draft at the position only behind his Iowa teammate TJ Hockenson and Alabama’s Irv Smith.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote of Fant:

Pass-catching tight end with the length, acceleration and speed to create matchup challenges both short and long. Fant is at his best in open space and on the move as his catch-focus appears to wane when coverage crowds him or he hears footsteps. He needs to get stronger and more competitive at the point of attack to help a run game, but if that never happens, his ability to uncover and hit big plays will still make him a coveted prize for teams ready to add a move tight end as their new matchup toy.

In Zierlein’s latest NFL.com mock draft, he has Fant going to Tennessee at 19 and the Vikings taking Cody Ford of Oklahoma.

Per Pro Football Focus, Fant ranked sixth in yards per route run, seventh in catches of more than 20 yards and third in receiving yards out of the slot by tight ends. He made 39 catches on 60 targets for 519 yards and nabbed seven touchdowns.

While the runaway favorite for the Vikings’ first-round pick remains on the offensive line, there is a good case for a tight end at 18th overall. Pro Bowler Kyle Rudolph is entering the final year of his contract and he has not yet signed a contract extension. Even if Rudolph does stay, quarterback Kirk Cousins was at his best in Washington when working with two tight ends in Vernon Davis and Jordan Reed in a Shanahan-style offense.

According to KSTP-TV’s Darren Wolfson, the Vikings have been spending time with quite a few of the tight ends on Kiper’s top 10 list. They have met with Kahale Warring of San Diego State (fourth on Kiper’s board), Texas A&M’s Jace Sternberger (fifth), Dawson Knox of Mississippi State (eighth) and Josh Oliver (10th) of San Jose State. There could be more who haven’t yet been reported.

Sternberger ranks eighth in yards per route run (per PFF), right behind Fant, and ranked first in deep receptions. Oliver had the most deep passing yards of any tight end in the draft. While there hasn’t been a connection between the Vikings and Irv Smith, he might also be a target. He ranked No. 1 in yards per route run.

CBS Sports’ three-round mock draft projects Smith to the Jaguars at 38, Sternberger to Dallas with the 58th pick and Knox, Warring and Utah State’s Dax Raymond in the third round.

The Vikings have been seeking tight end options in the later rounds of recent drafts. They picked Tyler Conklin in the fifth round last year, Bucky Hodges in the sixth in 2017, David Morgan in the sixth in 2016 and MyCole Pruitt in the fifth in 2015. Combined they have a total of 32 receptions for the Vikings since 2015.

Rudolph (2011) was the last tight end the Vikings picked in the top four rounds since Jim Kleinsasser in the second round of the 1999 draft. Last year they reportedly had interest in Dallas Goedert, who landed with the Philadelphia Eagles.

With a new offense, a need for mismatches and the future of the position unclear, signs are pointing to the Vikings bucking that trend and taking a tight end early.