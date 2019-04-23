Vikings best draft fits: Clemson DT Christian Wilkins

The Minnesota Vikings have made it clear that they don’t always look at statistical production when drafting, rather they attempt to project forward what a player can become. In the case of Clemson defensive tackle Christian Wilkins, the production aspect wouldn’t be in question.

Over the last two years, the 6-foot-3, 315-pound interior defensive lineman has registered 14 sacks, 16 QB hits and 40 QB pressures, according to Pro Football Focus data. He ranked second among draft eligible defensive linemen in QB pressures per pass rush snap and ranked second in run stop percentage.

If the tape rules over other factors like NFL Combine performance, Wilkins has an edge. He graded exceptionally well by PFF in nearly every area. Here is his grade chart from PFF’s draft guide:

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein wrote of Wilkins:

“Desired combination of athleticism, production and character with the ability to fit into a stop unit that already has some pieces in place. Wilkins is a slippery, upfield three-technique with the ability to make plays outside his area. He plays with low pads allowing for optimal disruption leverage in the gaps, but he needs to be paired with an attacking front as he lacks the length and strength to hold his ground as a read-and-react tackle. He’s busy and agile as a rusher, which could keep him on the field for more snaps.”

While Wilkins’ athletic grades at the Combine weren’t off the charts, he did score an 8.55 out of 10 by Relative Athletic Scores’ metrics, which compare players’ Combine performances across eras. That’s a similar mark to former Vikings three-technique DT Kevin Williams.

Wilkins has been mocked by NFL.com’s experts right in the area of the Vikings, going somewhere between 14 and 19 by the four mocker drafters’ expectations.

While there are more pressing needs, Shamar Stephen is currently the only proven three-technique and he is more of a rotational player. For the long term, Linval Joseph is 30 years old and is set to have a $12.9 million cap hit in 2020.

Considering his production and reported character, Wilkins might be one of the easier players to project.