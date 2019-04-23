Vikings best draft fits: LSU CB Greedy Williams

While Minnesota Vikings fans won’t be particularly welcoming to the idea, the reality of Thursday night’s draft is that the team could elect to pick the best player available rather than focus solely on offensive line with the 18th overall pick. And the best player available could be LSU cornerback Greedy Williams, who fits head coach Mike Zimmer’s specs for shutdown corners.

The grades on Williams vary widely. Pro Football Focus’s big board has him as the ninth best player while Mel Kiper ranks him 35th and as the third best corner in the draft behind Byron Murphy and Deandre Baker.

As far as athletes who are similar to the Vikings’ two outside corners Xavier Rhodes and Waynes, Williams fits the bill. At 6-foot-1, 185-pounds, he ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine.

Here is NFL.com’s description of Williams:

“Long, athletic cornerback who is more smooth and fluid than twitchy and sudden in his coverage. Williams has the instincts and tools to play a variety of coverages, but his length and pattern-matching talent will likely get him drafted to handle press-man duties. His ball production dropped a little from 2017 and he continued to struggle with finding the ball downfield, but he is rarely ever out of position. He needs to get stronger and more competitive in run support, but he has the talent and traits to become a CB1.”

His production did indeed dip from six interceptions to two in 2018 but Williams still only allowed a 40.3 completion percentage into his coverage and 58.1 rating against. For his two years as a starter, QBs registered a 42.5 rating when throwing his way (per PFF). He only gave up 701 yards on 130 targets (4.7 YPA).

Per Kiper: “Williams did not allow a completion on 13 third-down attempts in 2018, the most without allowing a completion on third down in FBS.”

In terms of need, the Vikings could be eyeing corners in the first or second round because both Trae Waynes and Mackensie Alexander are free agents after 2019. With Holton Hill now a wildcard going forward after his four-game suspension, the Vikings will need more young talent to build Zimmer’s defensive backfield for the future.