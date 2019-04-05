Vikings cornerback Holton Hill suspended for four games

Vikings cornerback Holton Hill has been suspended without pay for the first four games of the regular season for violating the NFL policy on performance-enhancing substances. The NFL announced Hill’s suspension in a Friday news dump.

Hill is eligible to participate in all offseason and preseason practices and games. The 22-year-old was signed as an undrafted free agent by the Vikings last offseason out of Texas and had one interception and seven pass breakups in 16 games and three starts.

Hill’s presence on the roster became even more important after rookie Mike Hughes suffered a torn left ACL in Week 6 against Arizona.