Vikings land their mismatch tight end

EAGAN. — The Minnesota Vikings have been taking swings at tight ends for years but haven’t invested a high draft pick until Friday night when they grabbed Alabama’s Irv Smith with the 50th overall pick.

While the Vikings have sent Kyle Rudolph to the Pro Bowl twice, they have not had tight end that could challenge opponents down field since Steve Jordan. With the Smith selection, they hope to have found a unique weapon.

“We believe Irv is a perfect fit for our new scheme offensively, what they want to do in terms of a mismatch guy, he’s an F tight end who we can move around,” director of college scouting Jamaal Stephenson said. “We can line him up wide, we can line him up tight, we can use him in the backfield, so he has a lot of versatility.”

With the Crimson Tide last season he caught 44 passes on just 57 targets (16.1 yards per catch) for 707 yards and scored eight touchdowns. According to Pro Football Focus, he rated No. 1 in yards per route run and caught the fifth most passes that traveled over 20 yards in the air of any tight end in the draft class.

Smith’s athletic traits match up with his big play statistics. At the NFL Combine he ran a 4.63 40-yard dash.

NFL.com’s Lance Zierlein compared him to Ben Watson. He wrote:

Smith is still green in terms of overall experience, which shows up in run-blocking and route-running, but he has plenty of talent and is likely to get much better in both areas. He has combination tight end talent but really flashes as a move blocker at fullback or wingback spots. His buildup speed sets him apart as a big, field-stretching option and once he gets rolling after the catch. O.J. Howard was bigger, and a better athlete, but like Howard, Smith offers Pro Bowl potential as a well-rounded tight end prospect.

The Vikings lacked weapons beyond Stefon Diggs and Adam Thielen last season, especially in key spots like third downs. Stephenson said it was the team’s aim to give KirkCousins another option.

“It was crucial,” Stephenson said. “We talked about it in the last two, three weeks in our meetings, we wanted to be more explosive on offense, we want to move the ball and keep our offense on the field. We feel like Irv can do that for us. He’s a guy that caught 44 balls for Alabama last year and I believe 28 of them went for first downs. He’s a guy that’s going to help us move the chains.”

Tight ends were an important part of Cousins’ success in Washington. In 2016, tight ends Jordan Reed and Vernon Davis combined for 115 receptions. Reed is similar in size to Smith, who is 6-foot-2, 242 pounds.

Now the Vikings will have the option of sticking with Rudolph and Smith or moving on from the veteran tight end, who reportedly has been the target of trade talks.

“Athletically he’s kind of what we’ve been looking for,” Stephenson said.

While tight ends have always been valuable in the NFL, they are being used more to create mismatches with personnel and to tip the hands of the defense. The Vikings targeted Dallas Goedert in the draft last season and made an attempt to sign Jared Cook in the 2017 offseason.

“I believe no linebacker or safety one-on-one can stay with me,” Smith said on a conference call with the Twin Cities media.

One area in which Smith will have to develop is blocking.

“He’s a work in progress more from that standpoint,” Stephenson said. “But he’s certainly tough enough and willing which are the two things you look for to project improvement.”

“It’s something I pride myself on. I believe no linebacker or safety one-on-one can stay with me.”