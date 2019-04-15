Vikings make it official: Signing of quarterback and wide receiver are done deals

The Vikings officially announced the signings of four players on Monday, including quarterback Sean Mannion and wide receiver Jordan Taylor. Also signed were restricted free agents Anthony Harris and Rashod Hill. The Star Tribune reported that all four signed one-year deals.

Harris, a safety, had received a second-round tender ($3.095 million) and Hill, an offensive tackle, received a right-of-first-refusal tender ($2.025 million).

Taylor, who missed 2018 after undergoing hip surgery, spent the past four years with Denver and was a member of that organization while Gary Kubiak was the Broncos’ coach and then personal advisor. Kubiak is now the Vikings’ assistant head coach and offensive advisor.

Taylor played college football at Rice and signed with Denver as a rookie free agent in 2015. He spent his first year on the Broncos’ practice squad and started two games in 26 appearances with the team. He had 29 receptions for 351 yards and two touchdowns in 2016 and 2017 combined.

Mannion, a third-round pick of the St. Louis Rams in 2015, reportedly agreed to a contract last week to serve as the backup quarterback to Kirk Cousins. He spent four seasons with the Rams and has played in 10 career games with one start.

Harris set career highs in starts (nine), interceptions (three) and tackles (46) in 2018. Since joining the Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2015, he has appeared in 51 games with 17 starts for the team.

Hill originally joined the Jaguars as an undrafted free agent in 2016 and was signed off Jacksonville’s practice squad by the Vikings in November 2016. He appeared in all 16 games and started eight for the Vikings in 2018.