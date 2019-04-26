Vikings make many trades, pick RB Mattison in third

The Minnesota Vikings were extremely busy in the third round of the NFL draft, trading down numerous times to accumulate selections later in the draft. When the dust settled, they selected Boise State running back Alexander Mattison with the 102nd pick and set themselves up with one fourth, one fifth, fourth sixths and three seventh-round selections.

Mattison finished in the top 10 nationally in rushes (302), rushing yards (1,415), and rushing touchdowns (17) last season.

NFL.com wrote:

Productive, willful runner whose combination of functional patience and aggressive urgency helped him find his niche as an every-down workhorse. While he has the ability to create yards for himself with adequate elusiveness and power, he’s not a slasher or banger by NFL standards and he lacks burst to produce chunk plays on a regular basis. Mattison is a jack-of-all-trades backup with the ability to step into a heavy-duty role if called upon. His talent as a pass-catcher could move him up the RB food-chain.

Mattison will be competition for the No. 2 running back spot behind Dalvin Cook. He will battle with Mike Boone, Roc Thomas and Ameer Abdullah for a role.