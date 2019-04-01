Vikings re-sign linemen Brett Jones

The Minnesota Vikings announced Monday they have re-signed offensive linemen Brett Jones.

The Vikings acquired Jones from the New York Giants prior to the 2018 season. He appeared in three games last season, playing center in place of injured Pat Elflein. Prior to joining the Vikings, Jones appeared in 30 games in three seasons with the Giants, making 14 starts.

The #Vikings have signed back C Brett Jones to a 1-year deal worth up to $1.5M with incentives, source said. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 1, 2019

According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed five QB pressures in 138 pass blocking snaps.