Vikings select Garrett Bradbury with 18th overall pick

The Minnesota Vikings just made their fans very happy. They selected offensive lineman Garrett Bradbury from North Carolina State.
According to Pro Football Focus, he allowed two sacks, one QB hit and 10 pressures last year.
Bradbury’s body control, core strength, movement skills and intelligence check very important boxes for teams looking for immediate center help. His pass-pro tape against Clemson proves he can hold his own against a variety of pass-rush flavors while his strength and athleticism make him scheme flexible. He is a candidate to become an early and long-time starter in the league.