Vikings select Irv Smith in second round

The Minnesota Vikings have found their future tight end.

With the 50th pick, the Vikings grabbed tight end Irv Smith, who caught 44 passes for 707 yards and caught eight touchdowns for Alabama this season.

On Smith, NFL.com wrote:

Smith is still green in terms of overall experience, which shows up in run-blocking and route-running, but he has plenty of talent and is likely to get much better in both areas. He has combination tight end talent but really flashes as a move blocker at fullback or wingback spots. His buildup speed sets him apart as a big, field-stretching option and once he gets rolling after the catch. O.J. Howard was bigger, and a better athlete, but like Howard, Smith offers Pro Bowl potential as a well-rounded tight end prospect.