Vikings will open vs. Falcons at home; Cousins to face ex-team in Week 8

The Vikings will open the regular season at home for the third consecutive year, facing the Atlanta Falcons on Sept. 8 at U.S. Bank Stadium. A week later Minnesota will travel to Green Bay to play the Packers, marking the second consecutive season the Vikings will play at Lambeau Field in Week 2.

The NFL, which announced its 2019 schedule on Wednesday, will feature the Vikings in five prime-time games for the second consecutive year, including three in December. The Vikings’ first prime-time game will be on Oct. 24, a Thursday night, against Washington. That matchup will feature Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins facing his former club, which includes ex-Vikings quarterback Case Keenum and running back Adrian Peterson.

The Vikings will have their bye week on Nov. 24, making it the second-latest in team history behind the 1991 season when the bye week was on Dec. 1. The Vikings will close the regular season at home against Chicago for the fourth consecutive season.

Here’s the entire schedule:

Week 1 (Sept. 8): vs. Atlanta, noon, Fox

Week 2 (Sept. 15): at Green Bay, noon, Fox

Week 3 (Sept. 22): vs. Oakland, noon, Fox

Week 4 (Sept. 29): at Chicago, 3:25, CBS

Week 5 (Oct. 6): at New York Giants, noon, Fox

Week 6 (Oct. 13): vs. Philadelphia, noon, Fox

Week 7 (Oct. 20): at Detroit, noon, Fox

Week 8 (Oct 24, Thursday): vs. Washington, 7:20 p.m., Fox/NFLN

Week 9 (Nov. 3): at Kansas City, noon, Fox

Week 10 (Nov. 10): at Dallas, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 11 (Nov. 17): vs. Denver, noon, CBS

Week 12 (Nov. 24): Bye week

Week 13 (Dec. 2, Monday): at Seattle, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 14 (Dec. 8): vs. Detroit, noon, Fox

Week 15 (Dec. 15): at Los Angeles Chargers, 7:20 p.m., NBC

Week 16 (Dec. 23, Monday): vs. Green Bay, 7:15 p.m., ESPN

Week 17 (Dec. 29): vs. Chicago, noon, Fox