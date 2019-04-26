What does Vikings’ decision to draft Irv Smith Jr. mean for Kyle Rudolph’s future?

EAGAN — The Vikings used their second-round selection in the NFL draft Friday night on tight end Irv Smith Jr. The question now is whether Smith and Kyle Rudolph both will be catching passes from Kirk Cousins this season or will Smith’s presence cost Rudolph his job in Minnesota?

Right after the Vikings used the 50th pick on the tight end from Alabama, Daniel Jeremiah said that Rudolph’s name had been “floating around” in trade discussions and added this:

"I wouldn't be surprised if Kyle Rudolph has played his last game with the Minnesota Vikings" — Daniel Jeremiah on NFL Network — Matthew Coller (@MatthewColler) April 27, 2019

It wouldn’t be surprising if the Vikings trade the 29-year-old Rudolph given that they are second-to-last in the NFL in salary-cap space with $1.9 million in available room. That isn’t even enough to sign the class of players the Vikings are currently drafting.

Rudolph is entering the final season of his contract and carries a cap hit of $7.6 million this season. He is due a base salary of $7.3 million and the Vikings have the ability to cut him with no penalty. Rudolph is still a productive tight end, having caught 121 passes for 1,166 yards and 12 touchdowns over the past two seasons, but the Vikings need to find a way to free up money.

A restructure of Rudolph’s contract would seem logical, but he has said the team has not asked him to redo his deal. Does that mean the Vikings are going to move on from Rudolph? The possibility of that happening appeared to become greater on Friday.