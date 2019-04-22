Zulgad: Spielman will talk the talk, but that doesn’t mean he won’t deviate from normal plan

Rick Spielman will hold his pre-draft press conference on Tuesday afternoon at the Vikings’ headquarters in Eagan. There are at least three givens regarding what will take place.

The Vikings general manager will open things by thanking all of the executives, coaches and scouts who have put hours into the process of preparing for the NFL draft, which will begin on Thursday night and conclude on Saturday. Spielman will claim he has fielded countless calls from teams that want to make draft-pick-related trades with the Vikings and he will deflect any question regarding the Vikings’ draft strategy by saying that his rule is to take the best player available, regardless of position.

Spielman isn’t unique in making this claim, but when the 18th pick in the first round arrives that statement will be put to the test in a major way. This will be one of the most interesting drafts that Spielman has run since joining the Vikings for a few different reasons.

Spielman was hired by the Vikings in May 2006 and in January 2012 took control of the 53-man roster when he was named general manager. There has been pressure on Spielman in the past but never this intense.

The Vikings, coming off a 13-3 season and a run to the NFC title game in 2017, went all in on quarterback Kirk Cousins in March 2018 by signing him to a three-year, $84 million free-agent contract. The assumption was that Spielman would then address a clear need — the offensive line — with the Vikings’ first-round pick.

That didn’t happen.

The Vikings, instead, seemed to go with coach Mike Zimmer’s preference by taking cornerback Mike Hughes with the 30th overall pick and then not trading up in the second round to grab a guard as the run on that position started. Spielman took a project tackle, Brian O’Neill, with the 62nd pick and, although O’Neill did see time at right tackle in 2018, he did so playing for a subpar offensive line that was part of the reason the Vikings fell to 8-7-1 and missed the playoffs.

Ownership picked up the option years on Zimmer and Spielman’s contracts this offseason — meaning they have deals through 2020 — but that means little. Another disappointing season could cost both of them their jobs. Spielman’s seat might be the hotter of the two considering he is likely on the hook for the decision to sign Cousins more than the defensive-oriented Zimmer.

So is Spielman really going to go best-available player when he’s in desperate need of help on the offensive line? The struggles of the Vikings’ line should come as no surprise considering how often that position group has been neglected by Spielman.

While Spielman played a key role in the Vikings’ drafts from 2007 through 2011, he did not assume full control until 2012. In that draft, Spielman used the Vikings’ first-round pick, the fourth-overall selection after a trade with Cleveland, to take left tackle Matt Kalil. Kalil had an outstanding rookie, but his played dropped off substantially after that, in part due to injuries, and he was gone following the 2016 season.

Since that draft the selection of O’Neill in the second round is the highest the Vikings have taken an offensive linemen. Starting center Pat Elflein is next on that list — going in the third round in 2017 — and there were fourth-round selections used on linemen in 2015 (T.J. Clemmings) and 2016 (Willie Beavers). Other than that Spielman has taken two linemen in the fifth round (2014 and 2017), three in the sixth (2013, 2015, 2018) and two in the seventh (2013 and 2015).

The feeling among many, including the thousands who now do mock drafts, is that Spielman’s only option will be to take the best available offensive linemen in this draft and not even consider other options.

Ordinarily, a case could be made that such an assumption is mistaken, but the difference here is the immediate pressure on Spielman. This is a dangerous way to do business, but neglecting the line early in the draft for so many years was eventually going to catch up to the Vikings’ chief decision-maker.

It looks even worse that the Vikings decided Cousins could be a franchise quarterback but then thought that he could succeed with a substandard line. So it will be in Spielman’s best interest to fix this issue immediately.

Will Zimmer go along with that? Will he have any choice? The answer to those questions should show how the Vikings’ power structure is now working. The Vikings have taken a defensive player with their top pick in three of the five drafts since Zimmer became coach. The Vikings attempted to address their issues on offense from 2018 by firing offensive coordinator John DeFilippo with three games left in the season and then hiring Super Bowl-winning coach Gary Kubiak as assistant head coach and offensive advisor.

It would make sense that after the Vikings retained defensive end Everson Griffen (restructured contract) and linebacker Anthony Barr (new contract) that Kubiak, as essentially the head coach of the Vikings’ offense, gets some of the fixes he needs.

Does that mean Spielman will pass on the best player available? For the purposes of job security, he might have no choice.